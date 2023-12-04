LederTech's incoming CEO Santelmi on autonomous driving software

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Exec Edge spoke with Frantz Santelemi, incoming CEO of LedgerTech, which is going public via a merger with Prospector Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PRSR).

ExecEdge: You’re welcome, Frantz. Let’s start by learning a little more about LedgerTech. Can you tell me more about the company and what it offers?

Frantz Santelemy , Absolutely. Our Mission To improve the safety and quality of life for commuters, commuters, workers and mobility industry professionals by enabling applications that reduce traffic congestion, reduce the risk of road accidents and improve the overall efficiency of road transport. Is. We offer a very important part of the software stack for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving systems that provide vehicles with better environmental understanding models (i.e. 3D view of the vehicle’s surroundings), which is the basis for making the vehicle intelligent. Is. , Our software-only solution attempts to solve the limitations in currently used systems that are unable to efficiently grow to the level of awareness required by new regulations and consumer expectations.

Our approach also helps OEMs reduce development and system costs while reducing maintenance overhead as well as savings on lean architectures and lower sensor and processor costs. These are serious, unresolved problems facing OEMs today. Our answer to these challenges is our innovative environmental sensing software solution that utilizes AI-based “low-level” sensor fusion and perception. The software platform is sensor and processor hardware agnostic, scalable and outperforms current object-fusion based architectures. This fundamentally different software architecture recreates the perceived environment around the vehicle, empowering OEMs to use fewer sensors and/or more cost-effective sensors. In basic entry-level trims, LederTech offers approximately double the performance at approximately 30-40% lower sensor cost compared to current “object fusion” options adopted today, while offering significantly higher performance and cost savings in the medium and premium trims. Is.

ExecEdge , For those who aren’t familiar with your technology or services, can you talk about your market and why investors should pay attention now?

Frantz Santelemy , The automotive industry is at a turning point. OEMs and Tier 1/2 suppliers are equipping vehicles with more sensors than ever before – with the promise of increased safety through ADAS applications that will lead to fully autonomous driving in the future. The industry has begun the shift towards “software defined vehicles”, with OEMs thinking “software first” for better integrated, cost efficient, flexible vehicle architectures that are easier to maintain with continuous software updates. These OEMs seek to deliver on that promise by emphasizing the growing consumer demand for safety, reliability and convenient features that work reliably all the time while keeping costs under control.

LeddarTech offers a scalable, cost-effective, sensor-agnostic software-only solution called LeddarVision that provides highly accurate 3D environmental models and perception for vehicle manufacturers. Based on LeddarTech’s extensive and demonstrated expertise, LeddarVision centrally aggregates sensor data coming from each sensor, such as cameras and radar, before filtering it to efficiently achieve a more reliable understanding of the vehicle environment required for navigation decision making and safe driving. Processes properly. LeddarVision addresses many of the limitations of ADAS architectures based on legacy object-level fusion by providing:

Scalability up to AD/HAD (Automated Driving/Highly Automated Driving)

Flexible modularity to effectively handle the growing diversity of use cases, features and sensor sets

Centralized, multi-modality (i.e. many different types of sensors) sensor-agnostic low-level fusion, optimizing all types and combinations of sensors such as radar, sonar, cameras, GPS and lidar as needed based on features and level of autonomy fuses formally. Necessary.

Low-level sensor fusion uses all the raw information output from each sensor without filtering at the sensor level for better and more reliable operation. As a result, this low-level sensor data fusion and perception solution provides better performance, object-level in adversarial scenarios such as occluded objects, object separation, camera/radar false alarms, blinding illumination (e.g., sun, tunnel) or Fusion transcends boundaries. distance/heading estimation

The technology enables auto manufacturers and suppliers to solve the critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges they face to deploy high performance systems. LeddarVision significantly reduces costs, increases performance and reduces time to market for customers through an integrated software platform that leverages and improves upon pre-trained algorithms. This also:

Allows the vehicle to better understand its environment, allowing better driving decisions to be made.

Combines multiple sensor inputs into one high quality 3D model.

Provides approximately 2 times the performance at approximately 30-40% lower sensor cost compared to current “object fusion” options adopted today.

Enables extensive sensor and processor sourcing opportunities for OEMs.

Allows OEMs to change their sensor suites without major software recoding or AI retraining.

ExecEdge , How are you different from your competitors?

Frantz Santelemi: Current ADAS solutions based on vision-centric object level fusion have reached their limits. they have:

Detects and classifies limited display scene as separate integrated perception engines for each sensor; This filtered output is fused with filtered data from other sensors.

Filtered information that is lost and cannot be used in the fused environment model to improve the understanding of the vehicle environment. High cost and complexity for hardware, software and processing as well as costs associated with the architecture (multiple software stacks to maintain, train, validate, verify and authenticate).

Hardware dependency of the software, meaning that any changes in sensor status or characteristics require significant perception software re-coding, training, and testing to achieve the required performance and safety.

Complete lack of scalability, as the architecture does not scale as features, sensors and sensor positions vary across brands and models.

Our approach, AI-based low-level (also known as raw-data) sensor fusion, represents the next generation of ADAS software as OEMs want better performance and it is better to move away from object fusion because It provides:

Higher perception performance with approximately 2x the detection range and greater reliability, as each sensor complements the strengths of each other, resulting in less degradation in harsh weather conditions and improved safety.

Leaner architecture results in lower computing and maintenance costs and savings on sensors and processors, approximately 50% over current entry-level system sensor costs.

The hardware agnostic solution provides market flexibility and shorter development cycles for OEMs. A 6-week integration of the new cameras and 4D radar was demonstrated.

Integration with multiple sensors improves scalability, resulting in a single software platform supporting multiple brands and models.

LederTech also reduces costs by eliminating the need to own hardware to gain access to the software. Technique:

OEM sourcing separates hardware from software enabling flexibility.

Allows OEMs to replace or upgrade sensors without major recoding and AI retraining of their fusion and perception software.

Features “over-the-air” and “backwards compatible” upgrades to meet NCAP/GSR2022 and other regulatory requirements.

Fusion efficiently solves the problem for OEMs as the number of sensors in the vehicle increases.

AI-based low-end fusion technology enables customers to use fewer and lower-cost sensors in their designs while achieving higher performance

ExecEdge: Why should investors believe in LedgerTech?

Frantz Santelemi: We believe LederTech represents an attractive investment opportunity for several reasons. Specifically, the company has:

A large and fast-growing total ADAS and AD market, which is expected to be worth $42 billion by 2030 with proprietary value-added solutions and flexible business models that leverage the benefits of AI-based low-level fusion. We believe the industry is rapidly moving toward low-level sensor fusion and perception as the solution of choice for next-generation ADAS and AD systems. The market is driven by regulatory frameworks to avoid conflict and the near-term need to integrate data from a proliferation of sensors as ADAS systems evolve and performance requirements increase.

A disruptive sensor fusion and perception software solution that differentiates itself in the marketplace through the use of AI-based low-level fusion instead of legacy object level fusion, solving many fundamental industry challenges and supporting various OEMs and Tier 1 And gets the support of 2. Market-going participants. The technology provides high performance, cost competitive, scalable, flexible and sensor and processor hardware agnostic solutions that support ADAS and AD applications.

In our view, one of the few software-only investment opportunities to participate in the growing automotive software market driven by the proliferation of software-defined vehicles.

Early mover advantage, with a flexible business model that is easily scalable and offers attractive software margin opportunities supported by a fundamental and growing IP portfolio (150+ patent applications).

An attractive valuation compared to the market which has more hardware-focused businesses than LedgerTech’s high-margin software business.

