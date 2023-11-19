Ledbetter loves creating events – Business News

Nov. 18—Don’t let Toby Ledbetter’s business, Bored Oakie Events, give you the wrong idea.

“I’m never bored,” she said. “I always find something to do.”

Ledbetter said she has stayed busy since growing up in Kansas City, Missouri. She also lived with her grandmother in Muskogee for a few years during grade school.

“I was always that kid who helped out, arranging flowers, making and serving punch, that kind of thing,” she said.

Ledbetter remembers helping her mother plan events in Kansas City. “We were part of the Charlie Parker Memorial Foundation,” she said, recalling how she got the chance to play in an orchestra and meet jazz greats Dizzy Gillespie and Max Roach.

After moving to Muskogee, Ledbetter worked for several programs and employers – Girl Scouts, Muskogee Phoenix, Indian Capital Technology Center. He said he worked with the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and helped with academic bowls, a science fair and after-hours business.

He recalled working with Jeff Hiller at the Castle of Muskogee even before the Muskogee Renaissance Festival was founded.

Ledbetter said she contacted the Kansas City Renaissance Festival about getting a similar festival in Muskogee.

“We worked on it, started recruiting,” he said. “They gave me language. They gave me some tasks to communicate.”

Ledbetter said that Bored Oakie was originally his daughter’s idea.

“When she was in high school she thought my email was boring,” Ledbetter said. “He suggested Bored Oakie, we’ve had that email for 27 years.”

He came up with the name when he started his event planning business eight months ago.

Ledbetter said that in her free time she enjoys reading and spending time with her family.

the first festival was busy

Toby Ledbetter said she has few memories of Muskogee’s first Renaissance Festival because she was so involved in it.

“I was manning the walkie-talkie,” he said. “If there was a lost child, we would have found him,” I was counting the money. Answering phone calls, making sure people are where they need to be. All the stuff behind the scenes.”

He said he wore the costume only when he promoted the fair on TV or in the newspaper.

Star Trek characters helped form early festivals, he said.

“There was a group of Klingon reenactors here in Muskogee,” he said. “When we rode the Flower Power bikes, they came in Klingon attire and they gave people water. Most of them became part of the Castle Garrison, without the Klingon attire.”

The first festival attracted 32,000 people over three days, he said.

“Less than 10 percent were from Muskogee County,” he said. “All of our vendors, all of our operations wanted to come back.”

Ledbetter wants to add events

Ledbetter said she wants her business to create events “not do it for someone else.”

“There are a lot of planners who are hired for events,” he said. “We want to create and finance our own events. We want to work with nonprofits to help raise money.”

At Bored Oakie’s first event, Oakie Winterfest, in late November, vendors will offer crafts, food and other items.

Ledbetter said a civic organization used to hold an arts and crafts show after Thanksgiving.

“They didn’t stop because it wasn’t profitable, they stopped because the volunteers and membership ran out,” he said. “They didn’t have the membership to do that.”

She said she wanted to bring the event back. He said he’s heard about 70 vendors and 14 food trucks, with people coming from Arkansas, Missouri and other places.

Ledbetter said she wants to hold career fairs during Black History Month in February.

“This year we want to focus on tourism, film industry and cyber security,” he said.

She said she also wants to bring back the Azalea Arts Festival to help keep people in downtown Muskogee.

Technology makes promotion easier

Ledbetter said that changes in technology and media have made campaigning much different than it used to be.

“When I was doing vendor type events, when I was at Castle, you didn’t have Facebook, technology and social media,” she said. “You had newspapers. You had radio. You had cable advertising and you had television, which sent out brochures. That was about it as far as getting the word out.”

The benefits of social media and modern technology include the ability to communicate through email or Facebook or groups.

“You don’t have to write letters or put stamps on them,” she said.

However, the drawbacks also include Facebook scammers.

“You can put your information out there, but you have people claiming you are contacting potential business partners or vendors,” Ledbetter said. “Some of my vendors are scared. It’s a difficult situation.”

Ledbetter said she appreciates the vendors, food trucks and others who have supported her efforts.

How did you go from Muskogee to Okie?

“My grandmother passed away and my mother decided she didn’t want to leave my grandfather alone in Muskogee. After graduating from high school, my family moved from Kansas City to Muskogee in 1977.

What do you like best about Muskogee?

“I like that it’s centrally located. I like the history with the Freedmen, that we’re in the middle of the Creek and Cherokee nations. I like that there are so many undiscovered opportunities for events and activities. It just takes “Someone will come and make it happen. My family is here. It’s a very supportive community.”

What would make Muskogee a better place to live?

“More activities for people 35 and under, singles and young families. Activities like Sissi’s Pizza that has arcades, skating and bowling that are family-oriented, and you have others that are 50 and older. There’s really nothing for them to do except church which the public will enjoy.”

Who is the person you most admire in Muskogee?

“The Simmons family. Jake Simmons and the entire family developed the business. They had the rights to the oil. They overcame the odds and became successful. We have a lot of families like that. Tony Redo is the one who came from humble beginnings and built a prosperous Chandlers turned business women, all the people who came here in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s and settled in Muskogee, who had strong business ties and community. They wanted to be involved.”

What is the most memorable thing that happened to you in Muskogee?

“I created the Renaissance Faire. In Kansas City, we had the Renaissance Faire and haunted houses. The first Renaissance Faire was in August.”

what do you do in your free time?

“Right now it’s working on Okie Winterfest, which is going to be Thanksgiving weekend.”

How would you summarize Muskogee in 25 words or less?

“Muscogee is the land of hidden opportunities. There are a lot of things that can be done in Muskogee. There is a lot of undiscovered talent here in Muskogee.”

