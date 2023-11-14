This week you! Celebrating the work of some female entrepreneurs who are in business to develop opportunities for other women too…

Women Entrepreneurship (WE) and women empowerment play an important role in the socioeconomic development of all developing countries including Pakistan in today’s competitive world. Women, who constitute about 48 percent of Pakistan’s total population, are sadly under-represented in the workforce, and female participation in employment stands at a mere 19-20 percent. This disparity underlines the substantial untapped potential for women empowerment and their active participation in various sectors including manufacturing of apparel (for children and women), traditional leather products (clothes and footwear), home textiles and various services. While talent and knowledge are universally distributed, opportunities to nurture and harness women are not equally distributed. Yet, when women entrepreneurs choose to embrace their business models and the broader social and economic impact they bring, this reality takes on a new perspective.

On November 19, we celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, an occasion organized by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day organization to honor and promote women in the business world. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is a moment to recognize, support and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by women entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote economic growth and enhance the well-being of society. Established by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day organization, this day is celebrated in more than 144 countries globally.

Considering the economic challenges facing Pakistan, there is an urgent need to empower women economically and establish avenues for employment and income generation. These initiatives are vital to women’s resilience, prosperity and their ability to support their families. To unlock the latent potential of women-to-women business ventures, women entrepreneurs need comprehensive support including strategic business development training, access to credit resources and assistance in honing their marketing skills as well as product design and development. Is. This week you! Take a look at the inspiring journeys of some successful and emerging women entrepreneurs…

beekeeper

Nausheen Barkat, owner of the first and only female led honey brand in Pakistan, is a dynamic young entrepreneur hailing from Karachi, Pakistan. Her business, ‘Askur’, is an organic honey brand that not only emphasizes on producing high-quality honey, but also empowering women and contributing to a sustainable ecosystem through responsible beekeeping practices. Is. Their vision is to harness natural resources as a means of raising the financial status of women and to promote and empower women in non-traditional sectors such as honey beekeeping.

‘Askur’ has successfully collaborated with various entities including Gilgit Baltistan Government, Agriculture Department and TIKA, a Turkish agency dedicated to modern beekeeping training. One of her significant achievements is the establishment of the first women beekeepers association, which is an important step towards the empowerment of women beekeepers in the region.

Nausheen envisions to create the first honey hub in Gilgit Baltistan, which will be closely linked with the tourism department. This center aims to provide tourists a unique opportunity to witness live honey extraction and gain insight into the fascinating world of honey bees. Additionally, it will serve as a state-of-the-art training center for beekeepers, which will also include a laboratory to facilitate local beekeepers in testing and improving the quality of honey production. Nausheen’s efforts reflect her commitment towards women empowerment and promoting sustainable beekeeping practices in the region.

designing her own path

Purnia Farrukh primarily specializes in creating design solutions for logos, businesses and brand identities, all of which are deeply influenced by the architectural design of the companies she collaborates with. An enthusiastic and unconventional product designer, Purnia, whose work has earned praise for its abstraction, formal clarity and minimalist design, explains, “I often find myself blurring the boundaries between the disciplines of architecture and graphic design Am.”

“While living in Karachi, I started Iteright as an experiment in 2020 and it quickly turned into my full-time job. Itereight is a unique domain name derived from the mathematical function, Iterate. It’s my approach to design and work and how I look at and design problems,” she explains. Along with this, she is engaged in enhancing the interior design of businesses to seamlessly connect with their brand identity.

His aim is only to take his business further from here. “I have been very fortunate to be at the center of changing times in Karachi, Pakistan, where there are so many capable creative and strong women who are driving change, doing good work and starting new businesses to be a part of. I feel very lucky. Flood,” she shares.

bridging the gap

Sadaf Mateen is a dedicated speech-language pathologist with a special focus on children. She is the co-founder of ‘The Circle: Caring for Children’, a state-of-the-art hospital established in February 2014 with a mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality care to children with speech, language and hearing conditions such as autism . impairment, and various developmental and communication disorders.

Hailing from the heart of Karachi, Sadaf’s journey into the world of speech therapy began when her own son was born with severe hearing loss. This experience led Sadaf to a profound realization – there are many other children who need similar services. He recognized the shortage of speech therapists in the country and took upon himself the responsibility of filling this shortage. Inspired by this realization, he embarked on a journey of education, studied diligently and completed his training in the field of speech-language pathology and audiology. Being a strong advocate of women empowerment, Sadaf believes, “I advocate for women to be economically and financially independent. Financial independence gives a woman a lot of benefits; She gets self-respect, she can help her family in difficult times. But this does not mean that these women are better off than those who are not financially independent. We should provide facilities to them also. I encourage all girls to contribute as intelligent members of the society.

Through her unwavering dedication and expertise, Sadaf is making a significant impact by providing essential care to children with special needs, thereby transforming the lives of many families in need.

journey of self discovery

In 2021, Hareem Fatima Zafar launched her venture ‘Hair & Locs’ with a single edition. Today, their product line has added two more options: a Hair Strengthening Oil, which is a blend of seven organic oils designed to increase hair strength and fullness, and their highly popular Oil Serum – a powerful, complete -Loaded with organic ingredients that not only improves scalp health, but also repairs, nourishes, rejuvenates existing hair and promotes new hair growth.

About two years ago, Harem found herself battling severe hair loss due to a combination of several factors, primarily stress from personal challenges. While pursuing her MBA and experiencing personal trauma, her mental and physical health took a severe toll, leading to a worrying and distressing period of excessive hair fall. Desperate for a solution, she tried various vitamins and home remedies, but nothing worked.

However, a few months before their wedding, Hareem decided to take matters into his own hands. He researched and created a special hair growth elixir by combining various oils, such as: coconut oil, which helped repair damage and dullness, and significantly reduced his hair fall after a few uses; Castor oil contributed to their growth and length, making their hair thicker and more shiny; Vitamin E boosted shine and density while restoring the natural health of their hair. Encouraged by the visible results, she decided to make her homemade oil available to others facing similar hair problems.

With an ever-growing base of satisfied customers and an abundance of positive reviews, Harem’s Hair Serum has gained a strong reputation for its effectiveness.

the Mad Hatter

Samina Riaz has always had a deep passion for baking and cooking, due to which she opened her own brand ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’. Samina also attended a culinary/pastry school, where her passion for baking became stronger. Her dedication and enthusiasm for baking did not go unnoticed, earning her a scholarship to culinary school. Simultaneously, she got a job at a famous restaurant, where she worked as a baker in the pastry lab. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when the head chef arrived for training. Unfortunately, the head cook proved to be extremely unpleasant and terminated her employment after ten days of work when it was discovered that Samina had epilepsy.

Undaunted, Sameena accepted the opportunity presented by her culinary scholarship. At an event organized by the British Council, she showcased her baking skills by making 65 biscuits with different flavours. This event marked the birth of their brand, initially, they started with only four items: Chocolate Mousse, Chicken Cheese Bread Roll, Assorted Biscuits and a Coffee Cake. Over time, her business expanded to include a line of brownies, cupcakes, and savory products.

Today, after almost three years in business, Samina’s brand, Mad Hatters Tea Party, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. She recently participated as a brownie vendor at the popular spot around Tipu Sultan, Karachi and looks forward to more exciting opportunities in the future.

The author is a reporter and subeditor at U! Magazine, The News International. He can be contacted at vallia_khairihotmail.com

Source: www.thenews.com.pk