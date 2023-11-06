Lease Buyout: 5 Tips for Buying Out Your Lease Car

key takeaways

During a lease buyout, the lessee purchases his or her leased vehicle at or before the lease agreement expires.

If the lease has not expired, additional fees may apply to your lease purchase.

While the leasing company will likely offer financing options, it’s best to shop around to find the most competitive rates.

If you’ve fallen in love with your lease car and want to drive it for the long term, this process might be smart.

Lease buyout involves purchasing a leased vehicle at or before the end of the contract. Typically, leases include a purchase price option that is established when the lease is signed.

“The person leasing the vehicle must pay the remaining lease payments as per the contract plus the amount of the vehicle’s residual value, sales tax upon purchase and a disposal fee to the dealership,” says Matt Smith, Deputy Editor. CarGurus, an online vehicle marketplace.

Tips for Buying a Lease

If you are considering a lease buyout, first confirm with the lessor or dealer that it is an option. Or you can refer to your monthly leasing statement to know the payment amount if lease buyout is allowed.

Once you’ve done that, do your homework and understand how factors like time, value of the car, and financing will affect the price you pay. These five tips will help you walk away with the car you love and a good deal.

1. Think about time

The question probably isn’t whether or not to buy your lease car, but when to buy it. The time of purchase changes the price you pay.

If you decide to buy before your lease is up – known as early purchase – you may have to pay additional fees or finance charges. Double-check the terms of your lease agreement to see how the leasing company handles the initial buy-out. If the fees are too high, wait until the lease ends to buy.

“You can often get the best possible deal on a car by waiting until the end of the lease term to buy,” says Shawn Porr, co-founder of car-buying service SellMax. “Once the lease is almost up, the dealership will have to think about reselling the car, and they’ll want to sell it to you.”

If you decide to buy before the lease ends, make sure the leasing company does not misinterpret your interest in an early purchase as a desire for an early termination of the contract. Be clear that you want to get the car, not get rid of it.

2. Assess the value of the car

Research the values ​​of two types of car to make sure you get a good buy.

Retail Price: How much you have to pay to buy a car from a dealer. Wholesale Price: How much will a dealer pay to buy a car at auction.

For detailed pricing information, check out sources like Kelley Blue Book, Cars.com, TrueCar, and Edmunds. Have all relevant information ready, including make, model, trim, model year, and current mileage when doing research.

“I tell people that looking at sites like Craigslist is a good option because you’ll see what cars are actually selling for in your area,” Paur says.

Next, compare your findings to the car’s residual value in your lease agreement. Typically, leases combine the residual value with a purchase-option fee, if applicable, which is an estimate of what the leasing company would charge you to buy the car.

By doing independent research, you can develop an estimate of how much you should pay. If your numbers and the leasing company’s numbers are far off, you may consider returning your lease and simply buying a different used car.

3. Shop for financing

The leasing company will likely offer financing for the purchase – but don’t say yes until you’ve explored other financing options. Otherwise, you may have to pay additional interest due to dealer markup.

You’re likely to get a better interest rate at a financial institution than at a leasing company or dealership. There are no fees or penalties if you decide not to go with the leasing company.

In addition to lending money for new and pre-owned cars, some lenders offer car lease buyout loans that work like refinance loans.

“Lenders that offer auto loans typically also offer loan to purchase leases,” says Steve Sexton, CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, a financial services firm. “But the APR on a lease buyout loan is typically higher than that of a new car.”

Like any auto loan, the key to getting a good deal is to shop around. Look at lease buyout loans from banks, credit unions and online lenders. This way, the leasing company has to beat the best deal you can get.

Paur says this is especially true if you have a solid credit score. “Finance companies will be happy to have you and they will even compete on rates.”

4. Let the leasing company make the first move

You may feel like you can’t wait to contact the leasing company to discuss an auto lease buyout, but take a moment to apply the brakes. According to consumer advocates, making the first move can hurt your chances of negotiating favorable terms.

Typically, the leasing company will call about 90 days before the lease ends. If you contact the company before the countdown starts, you can let us know how much you want to buy the car for.

Auto lease buyouts are like other types of transactions. You have a small advantage when the seller doesn’t know your interest level.

5. Try to negotiate

Often, companies have a no-negotiation rule for the purchase price of a lease buyout, leaving little opportunity for bargaining.

“If there is any negotiation, there isn’t much to do because all the terms are agreed to ahead of time in the lease,” says Benjamin Preston, auto reporter for Consumer Reports.

Still, there is no harm in raising this topic. You never know what kind of deal you might get if you don’t ask.

Ask the seller to consider some concessions, including:

Experts point to buy-option fees as a key point that many sellers are willing to remove from the table.

When is it a good idea to buy out your lease car?

A lease buyout is a good idea if you’re prepared to drive the vehicle for a long time rather than moving forward with a new lease. To determine whether a lease buyout is right, you must ask yourself one key question: Is the vehicle worth the purchase?

Understanding the residual value of a car is the first step towards finding out. If your vehicle is worth more than the purchase amount, it is best to buy it. On the other hand, if the vehicle’s value has dropped, avoid buying unless you can negotiate a lower number.

For example, let’s say the car you’re leasing has an appraised value of $15,000, but the lease purchase amount is $18,500. Assuming you have kept the car in good shape to avoid wear and tear and have not exceeded the mileage limit, it would not be wise to keep the vehicle. You’ll have to pay $3,500 more than its value. In this case, you would be better off purchasing a vehicle worth $15,000 to maximize your dollars.

Another reason some drivers may purchase their leased vehicle is to avoid additional fees charged during the lease. If you’ve exceeded your allotted mileage or have cracks or dents in the upholstery, a fine could mean a buyout could save you money if you can sell the car for a profit.

Always calculate the difference between what cars of similar make and model of similar condition in your area you are going to buy before agreeing to the purchase.

Bottom-line

Now that you know the basics of a lease buyout, take the time to prepare and save money. Get ready for:

If you have any doubts, you may want to consider purchasing your leased car.

