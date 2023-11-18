‘Learning Mandarin in Taiwan!’ Taiwan becomes the top place to study Mandarin

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan has become a top destination for American students to learn and study Mandarin. Taiwan’s free society, welcoming people, comfortable environment, extraordinary scenery and strong healthcare system are among the many reasons why foreigners choose to study, work or live in Taiwan.

ACTFL Convention and World Language Expo

The 2023 National Association for the Teaching of Foreign Languages ​​(ACTFL) Convention and World Languages ​​Expo took place on November 17–19 in Chicago, USA. This is America’s largest, most important event for world language teachers, and the Taiwan delegation returned in full force to show the world that Taiwan is the premier destination for the study of Mandarin.

The number of Americans studying Mandarin in Taiwan has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50% of US students in Taiwan participate in semester exchanges, study programs, or self-study, while 70% come to study Mandarin.

Taiwan Pavilion

The Taiwan Pavilion was coordinated by the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET), led by Executive Director Yang Yunhua. The purpose of the delegation was to spread the word about Taiwan’s Mandarin education resources, including the ‘MOE Huayu (Mandarin) Promotion Scholarship,’ the ‘MOE Taiwan Scholarship,’ and the ‘Taiwan Huayu Best Program,’ to learn Mandarin in Taiwan. Concepts included. and ‘Promoting Mandarin in the world.’

A total of 18 institutions, including 14 colleges and universities, three government ministries, and one manufacturer, represented Taiwan to showcase their high-quality Mandarin programs. The Taiwanese black bear and sika deer are symbols of the diverse cultural and Mandarin language values ​​in Taiwan.

In addition, “Happy Hour” events were held throughout the three days of the exhibition. In the spirit of “learning by doing” and “learning by playing”, attendees can experience lively, hand-made art performances in a Mandarin environment. These included activities such as Chinese calligraphy writing and painting, tea tasting, children’s nostalgic folk games, traditional opera mask painting, indigenous people’s bracelet weaving, and Jingling poetry (Chinese Shulaibao) challenges.

The Taiwan Pavilion also hosted three workshops for participants to gain insight into Taiwan’s Mandarin curriculum and pedagogy. The workshops showcased Taiwan’s Mandarin digital textbooks, educational technology, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) curriculum platform, and “Testing Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL)”.

The ACTFL Taiwan Pavilion, with its distinctive branding, attracted participating schools, teachers and educators looking for opportunities to learn Mandarin and collaborate. In addition, a signature event, the Taiwan Night Networking Dinner, was held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place on the evening of November 17.

Yen-Feng Lei, Director General of the Taipei Representative Office in Chicago, delivered the welcome address for the evening event and welcomed guests from partner institutions. Taiwan Night established a warm and interactive atmosphere for the participating institutions and 100 guests and higher education partners, showcasing Taiwan’s hospitality and strengthening mutual understanding and good partnership between Taiwan and the United States.

To advance Mandarin language education in the US, FICHET signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Council of State Supervisors for Languages ​​(NCSSFL) and the National Association of District Supervisors for Languages ​​(NADSFL). The MOU can create opportunities for long-term exchange and cooperation with international language education policy makers.

