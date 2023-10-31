Live cattle markets have recovered from recent declines

31 October 2023 2 min read

Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a one-week high on Monday, Reuters reported, as the market recovered from heavy losses last week.

Brokers said strong prices in the cash market on Friday supported the rise in futures.

CME December live cattle futures were up 1.025 cents at 183.250 cents a pound. The contract touched a session high of 183.750 cents, the highest price since the close of trading on Oct. 20, before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a bearish report on feedstock.

The monthly report showed a larger-than-expected number of cattle were delivered to U.S. feedlots in September, sending futures prices hitting June lows early last week.

“We have recouped most of last week’s losses,” said Brock Associates analyst Doug Houghton. “But based on the Cattle on Feed report, the supply of finished cattle to market is significantly higher than a year ago. Whether this strength can be sustained is another question.”

CME January feeder cattle futures closed 1.175 cents higher at 236.875 cents a pound on Monday, the lowest price since May on Friday.

The USDA said meatpackers slaughtered an estimated 125,000 head of cattle on Monday, steady from a week earlier and down from 126,000 head a year earlier. Packers also processed an estimated 487,000 hogs, compared with 486,000 a week earlier and 487,000 hogs a year earlier.

CME December lean hog futures closed up 0.700 cents at 71.175 cents a pound, reaching their highest price since Oct. 10. Analysts said the market is in line with higher cash prices.

In China, the world’s biggest pork producer and consumer, live hog prices fell nearly 7% from a week earlier, the biggest weekly decline this year. Analysts said the disease outbreak had caused farmers to send more pigs to slaughter for an already oversupplied market.

Source: www.thepigsite.com