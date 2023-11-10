Lean Gene Review | Legit Metabolism Support Supplement?

Lean Gene is an over the counter supplement that is packed with natural ingredients beneficial for anyone who wants to lose weight. Read on to find out the key ingredients, functions and health benefits of this supplement.





Lean Gene Review

About Lean Gene

Lean Gene is a two-in-one dietary supplement that seems to blend together a couple different schools of thought regarding weight loss. At its heart, yes, Lean Gene is a weight loss supplement. But after having thoroughly researched it, it’s clear that it is one of the most multi-faceted weight loss supplements currently on the market.

The reason for this is that Lean Gene is made up of a diverse combination of polyphenols and ketogenic substances. Ketone bodies have been thoroughly researched for their effects on the body – particularly through metabolic rate.For instance, the ketogenic diet has been proven to decrease insulin levels, decrease feelings of hunger, increased metabolic rate and increased calorie burning. Lean Gene has exogenous ketone bodies in the formula so it may very well offer up the varied benefits of a ketogenic diet.

Beyond that though, there are also substances in Lean Gene that have been tied to thermogenesis. But what is thermogenesis? In a study published by Frontiers, the staff writes that:

“Thermogenesis after a single meal is expressed as the percentage of the energy content of the food ingested.”

In other words, thermogenesis is the rate by which our body burns off the energy we consume when we eat. It is thought that with higher rates of thermogenesis, our bodies actually burn off more energy and therefore, more calories.

So at the end of the day Lean Gene is a supplement that attacks weight loss from a couple of key angles: stymying hunger and providing your body with the means to burn calories at a higher rate.

Notable Facts About Lean Gene

Form Capsules

Primary Active Ingredients Cinnamon bark, Magnesium BHB, Yerba mate, choline

Benefits Increases the metabolic resting rate of the user, induces a state of ketosis, encourages thermogenesis

Safety Good manufacturing practices certified

Price $59 (single bottle)

Category Average Price $40 – $80

Number of capsules 60

Dosage Two capsules per day

Purchase Official Site







How Does Lean Gene Work?

The components in Lean Gene work together to spur weight loss in a couple of different ways. The first way is through ketosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic staff:

“Ketosis is a metabolic state that occurs when your body burns fat for energy instead of glucose. The keto diet has many possible benefits including potential weight loss, increased energy and treating chronic illness.”

Dr. David Diamond offers his thoughts on the possible benefits of the ketogenic in the following excerpt taken from the Charlie Foundation website:

“The diet seems to enhance the ability of mitochondria, the power plants of our cells, to deliver our bodies’ energy needs in a manner that reduces inflammation and oxidative stress.”

So not only is it possible for a supplement like Lean Gene to increase metabolism and help you lose weight, it can also reduce the damage typically caused by oxidative stress and the resulting free radicals it produces.

Lean Gene also introduces vital nutrients like polyphenols to the user’s body. According to the Colorado State University website, polyphenols have many health benefits including the apparent ability to limit the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Polyphenols are abundant in many kinds of fruits especially blueberries, cherries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries but the polyphenols in these fruits can be extracted and included in supplemental formulas as well.

And based on the formula for Lean Green, it’s also apparent that it may work to reduce oxidative stress that can contribute to weight gain in the first place. The ingredient list for this product is varied so the effect can be far-reaching.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Lean Gene?

The key ingredients in Lean Gene include:

Cinnamon Bark Extract – According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine:

“Given the wide usage of cinnamon in the food industry, the notion that this popular food additive (cinnamon), instead of a drug, may activate thermogenesis, could ultimately lead to therapeutic strategies against obesity that are much better adhered to by participants.”

Cinnamon bark extract has been shown to spark both thermogenic and metabolic responses which can be a potent formula for weight loss.

Choline – Choline is a substance that is produced in limited quantities in the liver. It helps regulate many vital bodily functions similar to B vitamins.

At least one study has revealed that low dosage choline supplementation can significantly reduce body weight without major impact on total body strength.

Magnesium BHB – Magnesium BHB (beta hydroxybutyrate) is one form of exogenous ketones. Magnesium BHB may spark ketosis which, according to the National Library of Medicine, can help with weight loss, possibly even more than traditional low-fat diets.

According to existing research, magnesium BHB is a form of ketone salts that may help the body initiate ketosis quickly and effectively.

Yerba Mate – There have been some studies that suggest that drinking yerba mate may help control weight, control calorie levels and even reduce some types of inflammation.

While it has yet to be seen how the extract of yerba mate works within the context of dietary supplements, the natural source of caffeine alone may be sufficient to increase metabolism and physical energy levels which may result in marked weight loss.

Pros and Cons of Lean Gene

What We Like

Lean Gene has many ingredients which are rich in antioxidants that may help prevent significant free radical damage.

This supplement may also help you reach your target weight by increasing both thermogenesis and your metabolic resting rate.

Lean Gene takes a multi-faceted approach to weight loss by introducing elements of the ketogenic diet and a high-polyphenol content diet into the formula.

This product may be able to help you lose weight without losing any muscle mass.

Lean Green will help you maintain a healthy metabolic rate and make it easier for you to lose weight through physical exercise.

What We Don’t Like

There is gelatin in the formula which was used to produce the capsules.

Lean Gene contains ingredients that are rich in natural caffeine so it may be advisable to limit your caffeine intake when taking this supplement.

For now, Lean Gene is only available through online vendors.

Lean Gene Reviews

As of now, there are no Lean Gene reviews that have been submitted by customers. However, there are a number of professional reviews on the product. Most of these reviews are favorable.

The formula has been validated through professional research and the Lean Gene reviews that do exist praise the product for its variety of potential health benefits.

FAQs

Q: How do you take Lean Gene?

A: The recommended daily dose for Lean Gene is two capsules per day. The manufacturer recommends that for the best results, you should take 2 capsules about half an hour before a meal and with about 8 ounces of water. You may also want to ask your physician about the best way to take this supplement.

Q: What can I expect from Lean Gene?

A: The manufacturer of Lean Gene advises the user to take the supplement as directed for 30 days. After which, the user should start to feel more physical energy and start losing weight. There may be other health benefits that may be unnoticeable without visiting a doctor as well.

Q: Where can I buy Lean Gene?

A: As of now, you can get Lean Gene on the official website and a few other 3rd party retail sites. The Lean Gene prices are as follows:

One bottle – $59

Three bottles – $147

Six bottles – $264

Q: What is the return policy or guarantee for Lean Gene?

A: When you buy Lean Gene from the official website, you will have access to a 60-day money-back guarantee. While Lean Gene is available on other websites, the 60-day guarantee may not be available anywhere but through the official site.

Q: What sets Lean Gene apart from the competition?

A: We really like the fact that Lean Gene doesn’t rely exclusively on one method of weight loss or another. It offers a multi-pronged solution to weight loss for maximum effectiveness.

Conclusion

Maybe you have tried the ketogenic diet and it didn’t work for you. Maybe you have tried to lose weight through a fruit and vegetable rich diet which fell flat for you as well. One of the best things about Lean Gene is that it combines the best of both those dieting principles.

It is rich in antioxidants you find in fruits and veggies and has exogenous ketones in the formula. Lean Gene reviews have also been favorable across the board.

If you are trying to lose weight and live your healthiest life, it’s clear that Lean Gene is a supplement that can help.

