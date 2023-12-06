Leaked document offers glimpse of how Amazon amasses influence in the Inland Empire

Amazon’s SAN5 sortation center in Otay Mesa. Faced with community resistance to building new warehouses in the Inland Empire, Amazon has devised a strategy to court local nonprofits and politicians, according to a leaked document. (Caroline Cole/Los Angeles Times)

In the first two years of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture’s existence, e-commerce giant Amazon.com was happy to contribute funds to the much-admired riverside facility.

But this year, Cheech hosted an exhibit that included a piece depicting an Amazon warehouse fire. In an interview, the artist said that the piece titled “Burn Them All Down” was not a call to arson, but rather a commentary on how public officials do not heed community concerns about the increasing number of warehouses in their Inland Empire neighborhood. Were listening. ,

Amazon considered the comments hostile towards the company. The e-commerce firm has ruled out future donations.

“We will not donate to Cheech,” Amazon executives wrote in a leaked document that outlines the company’s plans for community partnerships next year in the Inland Empire. “We will not continue to support organizations that have resulted in no positive impact on our brand and reputation. Additionally, we will not fund organizations that have positioned themselves adversely to our interests.”

The leaked document reveals an extensive public relations strategy by Amazon to support and ensure sympathetic politicians donate to community groups, school districts, institutions and charities in the Inland Empire and boost the company’s reputation. That it be seen as “the most trusted community and business partner”. in the Southern California area,” according to the plan. The Times independently confirmed the authenticity of the document.

The strategy comes as Amazon faces growing opposition to more warehouse-building in the region and unionization efforts at existing warehouses.

“It’s not surprising, but it is a little surprising to see it all written down in one memo,” said Shahryar Kaosji, executive director of the Warehouse Workers Resource Center, which has been organizing warehouse workers and communities in the Inland Empire for years. Advocating workers’ rights and environmental justice issues.

Despite years of community protests and worker activism over health and safety issues, he said, “Amazon doesn’t take it seriously, calls them perceived issues, and comes up with a plan to deflect attention rather than address any of these things.” Comes.” But.”

In a statement, Amazon spokeswoman Jennifer Flagg did not dispute the origins of the document, saying that Amazon is “proud to be philanthropically involved in communities across the country.”

The document first surfaced publicly in a post on X by Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, chief officer of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. in the postHe called it an “interesting read” on how Amazon plans to use charitable donations in communities of color “to fight legislation” on the environmental impacts of warehouses and labor organizing.

“This post is a blatant mischaracterization of Amazon’s work,” Flagg said in the statement. “Through employee volunteerism or our charitable donations, Amazon always intends to help support the communities where we operate in a way that is most sensitive to the needs of that community.”

The plan details efforts to increase community engagement, positive media attention and mentions of the company to lawmakers through charitable contributions, coordination with community events and speaking at meetings hosted by Amazon-supported organizations.

One section outlines a plan to partner with affinity groups within the company that focus on veteran, Latino, Black or LGBTQ+ employees to highlight Amazon’s diversity through participation in local parades and other celebrations. Is.

The document seeks to identify and support “influential community voices” such as nonprofits, large charities, and local community colleges to “positively influence policymakers and generate third-party validators and advocates in the Southern California region.” Also throws light on the efforts.

It identifies the name of a local politician who supported legislation deemed harmful to the company’s plans: Assemblymember Alois Gomez Reyes, who supports environmental legislation such as Assembly Bill 1000, which would allow environmental pollution in schools, homes, day -It will be difficult to build warehouses near care centres. Hospitals and other sensitive facilities.

In a statement, Reyes said the mention was a “badge of honor”.

He said in the statement, “It is disappointing to see that Amazon is sidelining direct community engagement and requested community protections” and instead “prioritizing financial incentives to further its business objectives.”

The document also lists state and local politicians seen as allies or potential allies. Paris Mayor Marty Vargas has been described as “an influential elected leader who we have developed through PPE donations, visits by him and his team, and ongoing engagement to support the region.” The document also says Vargas is influential on the governing body of KSBD, the air freight facility that Amazon operates at San Bernardino International Airport and which has been the site of labor conflicts in recent years.

It says there is “an opportunity here to work with Assemblyman David Alvarez,” who represents the San Diego district that Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher left to become head of the California Labor Federation, and who “visits Have been.”

In a statement, Vargas denied that he had a cozy relationship with Amazon. “I strongly dispute claims that I have been ‘boosted’ by Amazon through PPE donations and presented as an influential governing member of the KSBD, which is not within my jurisdiction,” Vargas said. ” “My relationship with Amazon is no different from that of any other business in the city of Paris, and in no way am I being used to influence legislation or provide preferential treatment to large-scale businesses.”

Alvarez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kaosji of the Warehouse Workers Center said he saw the mention of check funding as a clear example of how companies like Amazon view charitable donations: to generate positive sentiment in the community and media.

“There’s a reason they’re doing it and they’re investing their money in places where they want to see returns,” he said. “They’re businessmen, that’s what they do, but this is a real mask-lifting moment for how this works.”

The Riverside Art Museum, a larger institution that houses the Cheech, said the leaked document was the first it had heard of Amazon’s response to the exhibition. Museum executive director Drew Oberjuerz said Amazon donated $5,000 to support Cheech’s inaugural celebration in 2022, and then sent another $5,000 unsolicited this year.

“Payment was not specified for any exhibit, and the company has not expressed any questions or concerns about any artwork or requested a return of its donation,” he said in a statement.

“We believe in supporting artists and curators who challenge, surprise, delight, disturb and anger,” Oberjuerz said. “Through this dialogue we better understand our shared experience.”

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

