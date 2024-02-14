Leaked digital network plans hint at sweeping telecom regulations

The draft EU policy paper seen by Euronews comes as telecoms operators and big tech giants debate who should pay for the broadband network rollout.

A leaked European Commission policy document hints at broadening the bloc’s telecoms rules, but does not propose actual new laws at the moment.

The white paper lays the groundwork for the subsequent Digital Networks Act (DNA), sets out some future scenarios for the bloc’s digital infrastructure and examines how to resolve problems with connectivity, spectrum and investment. .

The document says the plan, due to be released on February 21 and seen by Euronews, aims to meet “increasing convergence between electronic communications networks and cloud services.”

The document says options could include broadening the scope of today’s EU telecoms rules, which protect network access and competition, to level the regulatory game with equal rights for all companies operating in the sector. ground can be ensured”.

It could also mean greater harmony of spectrum, which is essential for the roll-out of high-capacity networks, including 5G.

The Commission is seeking input from industry and national governments, but the leaked document did not specify when the consultation would end.

Discussion

The initiative, led by EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, has already generated significant expectations and heated debate.

The telecom industry has argued that major content providers – those who use telecom infrastructure and generate traffic – should pay for the network rollout, although big tech companies argue that any additional fees would increase consumer costs. Will happen.

Breton said in a blog post that telecom operators need scale and agility to adopt innovations like cloud, but national markets prevent them.

“Too many regulatory hurdles still exist on spectrum acquisition, consolidation, legacy networks, security, etc. for a true telecommunications single market,” Breton wrote.

The leaked paper questions whether the telecommunications sector can finance the necessary investment, and cites fragmentation as a reason for the shortfall.

Future legislation arising from the white paper will come when the new Commission takes office after the EU elections in June.

