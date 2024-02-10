Leading the way: Exploring the limits of AI-powered development – ​​Analysis

by solardeep bag

Over the past decade, unparalleled artificial intelligence (AI) innovation has resulted in progress at an unprecedented pace. Many new and transformative use cases are now emerging, making it clear that integration of AI into development plans is not just an option but an imperative.

This area is largely unknown, giving rise to more questions than answers. However, it is necessary to explore them as guiding principles for future development. A possible starting point includes exploring whether developing countries can prioritize AI preparedness as a top agenda item – and potentially, whether these countries can pursue an “AI-first” approach, bypassing some of the disruptive steps in technological development. “Changes can be made in the making of a country.

Examining the widespread use of the Internet and smartphones, is it possible to intentionally focus on demographic competencies in AI tools from the beginning, potentially shaping a more inclusive and technologically proficient workforce? This exploration is rooted in a fundamental idea: should emerging countries rapidly gain proficiency in AI tools?

AI in action

AI is now a permanent fixture, bringing about changes that are unpredictable and often incomprehensible. However, it is important to highlight the positive aspects of this technology and try to integrate it into our shared economic and development goals. Given the enduring nature of AI, it is imperative to focus on understanding and using AI effectively. AI tools could probably be useful. AI tools include software applications and systems that use AI techniques to perform tasks that traditionally require human intelligence. Through algorithms and machine learning, these tools analyze data, make decisions and automate processes, increasing efficiency and problem-solving capabilities.

It is important to emphasize that building AI tools depends on strong education and infrastructure. Developed countries can benefit in this aspect. Although emerging countries should work toward developing AI enterprise and expertise, this work is coupled with the establishment of a supportive educational environment and technological infrastructure. More importantly, gaining proficiency in AI tools is a prerequisite for emerging countries. Whether these tools are developed internationally or domestically, they play a vital role in empowering non-technical individuals to start and manage businesses through technology. The main focus lies in using existing AI tools to streamline business activities without the need to recreate them. This strategic approach has the potential to propel emerging countries to “AI-first” nation status.

The concept of an “AI-first” nation envisions a population that may lack the skills and educational background to build AI tools from the ground up. Instead of emphasizing tool creation, the goal is to develop populations with the knowledge and skills to effectively use existing AI tools to build businesses and meet their specific social and economic objectives. This shift in focus from device creation to device use is meant to empower emerging countries, enabling them to leverage the transformative potential of AI for economic growth and development.

nurture growth

The way forward: Governments are playing a key role in promoting AI adoption. Primary emphasis should be placed on integration of AI education at all levels of the educational system. An additional avenue worth exploring is the establishment of both government and private AI incubators. These incubators will serve as business support institutions, helping entrepreneurs leverage AI and other emerging technologies to scale their ventures. It is important to highlight the benefits of incorporating AI into business operations, highlighting the extent to which these technologies can positively impact various aspects of business management.

However, there may be unknown and even unconventional but familiar methods that can have a significant impact. An innovative and forward-looking proposal could involve the creation of government-provided AI tools or services, akin to a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). These services will provide AI tools to individuals and businesses, which will include features like AI-powered chatbots, inventory management systems, and data analysis tools for businesses. The idea envisions a scenario where governments actively contribute to democratizing access to AI technologies, thereby empowering a broad spectrum of society to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence.

Consider India as an example. It is possible to imagine India having the potential to build its own Large Language Model (LLM) by leveraging the vast data generated through IndiaStack. The model can be complexly tailored to Indian languages ​​and contextual nuances, effectively addressing country-specific use cases and challenges. This effort is likely to be complemented or strengthened by IndiaStack, where this set of LLMs takes priority in providing public service offerings. Its objective is to extend benefits similar to the successes achieved with Aadhaar and UPI to the entire population. In short, it will democratize access to AI tools, especially the essential tools needed by entrepreneurs and small businesses. These tools can include everything from data analysis to chatbots and personal assistants that help automate specific tasks.

The underlying logic of this concept is largely the same, especially in a country like India. Given the vibrant startup ecosystem and active private sector engaged in developing AI products for the masses, it is entirely possible for the government to step in and produce similar products for its citizens. This approach is in line with successful initiatives like UPI, which demonstrate the government’s ability to prepare the world’s most populous country for the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Governments can actively shape the trajectory of AI adoption by integrating AI education, establishing AI incubators, and considering innovative initiatives such as DPI. These strategic measures collectively work towards democratizing access to AI, fostering innovation and propelling businesses into a technologically advanced future.

future-forward initiatives

The impact of emerging technologies will be widespread, affecting both developed and developing countries. It is likely that emerging markets and developing economies may experience less immediate disruption from AI. However, these countries often lack the infrastructure and skilled workforce needed to fully exploit the benefits of AI, creating the risk that over time, the technology could increase global inequality between nations.

Governments must take proactive action now, focusing on supporting their citizens in gaining proficiency in AI tools before inequality increases, especially in emerging economies that face greater risks. Consider, for example, their substantial dependence on MSMEs for growth. With improving internet access, can MSMEs leverage its potential for business activities? Going a step further, can AI contribute to automating or assisting these businesses? This scenario, while somewhat futuristic, represents only one possible example. AI is undeniably causing disruption across the board. However, to see AI as a creative force, there needs to be a shift in the narrative to focus on its potential to bring about positive change and innovation.

About the author: Saudeep Bag is Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation

Source: This article was published by the Observer Research Foundation

Source: www.eurasiareview.com