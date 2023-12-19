Leading Swiss boarding school students launch global AI charter for AI regulation

artificial intelligence AdobeStock_296043415

In an era when AI is rapidly reshaping daily life, a group of visionary students at the Institute of Dame Rosenberg is addressing the vexed status quo through a project called the “Rosenberg AI Charter.”

I had the opportunity to sit down with Bernhard Gadmann, the school’s director, who sheds light on how students envision the future not only within their boarding school, but around the world. He also addresses the broader implications of AI in education.

Gary Drenik: The AI ​​Charter was a collaborative effort between students aged 13-18 from the Institute auf Dame Rosenberg and industry professionals. Can you delve deeper into the specifics of this project? Why was now the right time for this project, and what are the goals of the charter?

Bernhard Gadmann: Artificial intelligence is disrupting the way we live, work and learn and our students understand the profound impact this powerful technology will have on our society. This inspired our students, along with industry experts and Rosenberg artisans (teachers), to engage in the debate around the ethical use of AI. This productive dialogue resulted in the 13-point “Rosenberg AI Charter,” which forms the basis for its regulation and legislation at the global level, involving states and the international community of non-governmental organizations. The Charter is intended to raise awareness of the risks associated with unregulated AI use and foster an international debate that will ultimately result in an agreement on this important issue. At Rosenberg, we have taken a pioneering approach to the use of AI, embracing it as a useful technology in and out of the classroom. However, the question of ethics in AI and the rules governing the technology has remained largely unanswered. That is why our students compiled this charter and took the initiative to take advantage of this opportunity to create universal regulation.

Since the widespread public availability of AI tools, the ethics perspective has remained largely unresolved, possibly because world leaders do not fully understand its implications or the underlying technology. While some initiatives are being planned at the national or regional level to write laws to regulate AI, experts familiar with the topic have pointed out that the only way to effectively control the use and development of AI is at the international level. Is.

Drenik: Can you highlight the key concerns of AI regulation emphasized by the Charter? What caused these concerns?

Gadman: Our students found that their primary concerns for AI regulation revolve around accountability, transparency, ethical use, competition, and support for human creativity.

The first is transparency; The charter calls for all AI-processed information to be traced to the source, ensuring that users can access the original data used by AI systems. It tackles issues of misinformation and allows for clear accountability with strong legal measures proposed against violations.

Another area of ​​concern are deepfakes. The Charter not only suggests mandatory markings to identify artificially created content, but also calls for the development of technologies that can detect such content.

Finally, the charter advocates for AI to support, not replace, cultural and educational endeavors. To preserve human creativity and intellectual contribution, AI must assist creators rather than produce content autonomously.

These concerns were driven by the rapid advancement and integration of AI into various aspects of society, potentially posing significant risks to individual rights, economic equality, and the integrity of cultural and educational institutions.

Drenik: Gen-Z is known for its political activism and digital savvy. According to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, 51.6% of Gen-Z are aware of ChatGPT and are excited to use it or are already using it, compared to only 18.7% of Boomers. Given that Gen-Z is growing up during the rise of AI, how do Dame Rosenberg Institute students envision AI’s role in shaping the future?

Prosper – Have you heard of ChatGPT? Prosper Insights & Analytics

Gadman: By teaching students at an early age to use this device responsibly and get value from it, we are setting them up for a successful future that will embrace new technology rather than censor it. Gen-Z will one day be world leaders, CEOs, government officials, lawyers, fashion designers, authors – the list goes on. As teachers it is our duty to provide them with a strong foundation of knowledge and celebrate new technologies entering the classroom for their future and the future of the world.

Rosenberg’s students, who intuitively engage with AI as part of their daily lives, recognize the enormous opportunities arising from wide-scale AI adoption. They are also aware of the potential for abuse and risks to mankind. The student voice should be part of the governance process as it is relevant to their future and a unique opportunity to engage a new generation in policy making. Students understand the implications of AI and do not believe that this technology needs to be changed, but rather should be improved for safety and appropriate large-scale adoption.

Drenik: What are the serious ethical challenges posed by AI, from the perspective of both students and teachers?

Gadman: Ethical challenges cover a spectrum of concerns that match our responsibility to future generations. Students recognize the potential of AI to impact the authenticity and veracity of information, for better or worse. As such, they demand that the provenance of AI-processed data be transparent and traceable, protect against misinformation, and promote accountability.

Rosenberg’s artisans and staff are optimistic about the potential of AI in the classroom. The early adoption and widespread integration of AI across disciplines demonstrates our confidence in its transformative power for learning. Like calculators or computers, we see AI as a tool that, if used responsibly, can exponentially expand educational horizons. The need for regulation is not lost on our employees. Only by putting guardrails in place can we harness the potential of AI in education with confidence and safety.

Drenik: According to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, nearly 40% of Gen-Z use ChatGate for education. In your opinion, how should teachers approach AI in classroom settings, and what impact does AI regulation have on the education sector?

Prosper – What do you use ChatGPT for? Prosper Insights & Analytics

Gadman: The introduction of AI has caused traditional teachers to experience “Gutenberg printing press shock”, as their education programs have essentially become obsolete. AI has raised fears of risks such as plagiarism and reduced student engagement, leading many teachers to limit the use of the technology or even ban the technology in classrooms.

While I acknowledge the potential risks associated with AI, I believe this technology presents more opportunities for good than harm – this groundbreaking technology has the potential to exponentially expand student learning . At Rosenberg, we started introducing AI after getting early access to the beta version of ChatGPT. Since, we are starting to use AI in every subject, not just in some technical or science courses. We believe that AI has the power to democratize education and advance students in their educational experience. Beyond student benefits, AI will empower teachers by providing classrooms with common sense and allowing teachers to focus on teaching responsibility, critical thinking, and core values. This can enable teachers to personalize learning experiences and open a path for different types of learning, be it visual, verbal, written, etc.

AI regulation doesn’t just apply to the education sector – rather, it’s a global issue. Many groups have joined the debate over AI regulation, from government officials and business leaders to celebrities like Tom Hanks. Once AI has comprehensive guardrails, it can be integrated into the education sector with less risk.

Drenik: Thank you, Bernhard. Your student’s proactive approach towards the ethical application of AI underlines the importance of global collaboration and the role that the younger generation intends to play in its future. We look forward to seeing the impact of the Charter in promoting responsible innovation.