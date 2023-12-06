Leading Indian banks are leveraging FICO’s cloud platform for better decision making and AI, driving growth opportunities

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and AU Small Finance Bank early adopters of FICO® platform

Mumbai, India, December 06, 2023–(Business Wire)–FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Main characteristics:

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are early adopters of the FICO® platform

FICO® Platform Now Available in India – Offers the Latest Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to Empower Local Enterprises

FICO claims to have partnerships with most of the leading private sector banks in India, including 8 of the top 10 banks

The FICO® platform has achieved more than 40 percent year-over-year growth for 16 consecutive quarters

AU Small Finance Bank, a growing, technology-driven Indian lender, is using the FICO® platform for customer onboarding and origination, significantly enhancing loan automation.

As FICO has officially launched its industry-leading cloud-based platform in India, powering leading Indian banks such as HDFC Edge, axis Bank And AU Small Finance Bank One of the early adopters to enhance customer satisfaction and promote innovation in the banking sector. FICO® Platform A set of advanced decision making and artificial intelligence capabilities designed to empower local businesses has been brought to market.

“In India’s dynamic business environment, financial institutions will now have the ability to provide hyper-personalized customer experiences, reshape business models and achieve optimal outcomes for customers and stakeholders.” Dattu Kompela said, Managing Director in Asia for FICO.

Sharing his excitement, Balaji Narayana Murthy, Head of Business Intelligence Unit at Axis Bank, said, “As we integrate the FICO platform into our operations at Axis Bank, we are already seeing promising results. As part of our commitment to improving the credit card customer experience, we are looking forward to helping wealthy customers use the overlimit “Eagerly looking forward to real-time decision making for approval. Data. An important step towards a seamless and efficient process.”

The implementation of the FICO platform will help Indian enterprises gain invaluable insights, optimize operations and achieve impactful business results, which will align with the success of our customers across the region and around the world.

Abhijit Singh, Group Head – Banking as a Service (BaaS), International Banking and Digital Ecosystem Banking at HDFC, Highlighting the transformative impact of the FICO platform“At HDFC Bank, our mission was to simplify the home loan process. The FICO platform has proven to be an invaluable asset. It has helped improve our straight-through processing rates, resulting in an enhanced customer journey.”

This commitment to improving customer experience is also reflected in its success AU Small Finance Bank, headquartered in Jaipur, India. His story stands as a testament to his ability FICO® Platform, By adopting FICO’s technology, AU Small Finance Bank achieved an immediate and significant 30% increase in vehicle loan automation, revolutionizing loan offerings, and furthering its commitment towards financial inclusion, especially for the underprivileged and unbanked. For the population.

“In this era of rapid digital transformation, we are looking for solutions that can connect with our valued customers.” said Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank. “Using the FICO platform, we can deliver vehicle loans faster and more accurately. This is not only fueling the growth of our business; it is also aligning with our financial inclusion objectives. Now we Plans to expand hyper-personalized loan solutions across various products to a broader demographic, including rural customers and farmers, even those without traditional credit history.”

more information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform

FICO® Platform: Empowering Indian Businesses

The FICO® platform offers several key benefits to banks and FSIs in India:

Empowering customer contacts: The FICO platform empowers business leaders to leverage their market knowledge and customer insights to build stronger relationships with customers, enabling better choices, broader collaboration, and faster learning cycles.

Enabling Enterprise Transformation: The FICO platform enables organizations to optimize productivity and output through seamless collaboration across different roles and skill sets. Spontaneous feedback loops drive higher performance through continuous learning.

Driving Strategic Business Results: Ensuring alignment between IT projects and management KPIs is critical to successfully meeting business goals. The FICO platform allows management to translate strategy into operations, significantly increasing effectiveness.

Instant Time-to-Value: The FICO platform enables rapid project implementation, measured in weeks rather than the traditional 12-month timeframe of on-premises solutions.

FICO® Platform: A Preferred Choice for Digital Transformation

The FICO® platform is gaining significant momentum in the financial services sector, with many of the world’s leading and most innovative banks choosing it as the core of their digital transformation efforts. organizations like lloyds bank, BMO, Bradesco, ANZ And many others have achieved excellent business results with the FICO platform.

“FICO has achieved 16 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth of more than 40 percent for the FICO platform,” Kompela added. “This success is attributed to our highly customer-focused innovation, which has set us apart in the industry and earned recognition from leading analysts.”

FICO was named as a leader The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platform, Q2 2023 and received the Banking Innovation of the Year Platinum Award Future of Digital Awards 2023 for Fintech and PaymentsPresented by Juniper Research.

Forrester Research: Prioritizing Customer Experience

Forrester Consulting study recently commissioned by FICO ‘Current State of Adoption of Advanced Analytics’ It turns out that three out of four industry decision makers in India prioritize improving customer experience. Financial services firms that leverage advanced analytics technologies have experienced increased customer acquisition, improved profitability, and better compliance.

“In India, with 40% of the 1.4 billion population already using digital banking, the trend towards online financial services is clear,” Kompela said. “As more people adopt digital banking, institutions compete to enhance the customer experience, emphasizing the benefits of AI, decision automation and business outcome simulation.”

Security, Speed ​​and Scalability

The FICO® platform operates on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and has several features that set it apart from competitors.

Security Advanced encryption protocols and stringent access controls have been prioritized to ensure maximum security of sensitive data.

pace Delivered through the platform’s state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, which facilitates the processing and analysis of vast data volumes in real-time, empowering businesses to make informed decisions instantly.

scalabilityThis, along with its strong computing capabilities, ensures that the FICO platform empowers enterprises to fully leverage artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, helping them stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

“The FICO Platform is about helping businesses succeed and have a positive impact on both the organization and its customers.” Emphasis on Kompela. “At FICO, we are proud to bring practical intelligence to the Indian market to drive real value and meaningful results.”

Reference video:

Success Story of AU Small Finance Bank with FICO Platform

FICO’s Bangalore Talent: Building a Global Fintech Revolution digital transformation 2023

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protect 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and is made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency .

Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

join the conversation on And http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

