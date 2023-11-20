In this exclusive interview, Dr. Somdutt Singh, CEO, Aciduus Global, shares it The defining moments, the inspiration behind becoming an angel investor, and the strategic moves that led to multi-million dollar exits at the age of 26. Delving deeper into his investing philosophy, he reveals the personal aspects that guide his choices and offers valuable advice. Aspiring angel investors. The discussion also highlights the patent-pending middleware developed by Asidius and its deep impact on cross-border e-commerce distribution and supply chains. Singh considers the challenges faced in climbing Ascius and the strategic measures taken to overcome them. She provides insight into Asidius’ remarkable journey, achieving over $300 million in revenue for Fortune 500 companies and SMEs in over 20 countries by 2022. Part:

Can you share the defining moments that led you to become an entrepreneur at such a young age?

Born in an affluent family of doctors in Kolkata, I was inspired by my father’s friends who were marketing executives and businessmen. Seeing their independence and work-life balance was a stark contrast to my parents’ grueling schedules, working 36-48 hours at a stretch. Although I expected to follow in my parents’ medical footsteps, I chose otherwise from the beginning, yearning for a life of choice, exploring the world, and improving work-life balance. Determined to break tradition, I became the first entrepreneur in my family. During college, I worked a variety of odd jobs to become financially independent, such as selling chocolates, distributing marketing flyers, and learning to sew. After completing my education in India, I pursued higher studies in the US, where I parlayed my experiences into my first venture: an ad-tech firm.

In 2018, while expanding D2C private label brands in the US, I recognized the challenges of expanding across borders. Understanding the uphill battle of selling online, I founded Asidious Global to address the complex landscape of cross-border e-commerce.

Guided by the wisdom of Swami Vivekananda – “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!”- I aspire to be not only a team member, but a leader, pursuing my passion and bringing others along on my journey.

What inspired you to become an angel investor, and how did you land your first multi-million dollar exit at age 26?

Angel investing, not just for me, for any investor, I’m sure, is beyond just financial gain; It symbolizes a commitment to giving back. The profound importance of this venture became clear at age 26 when I faced the reality of my first multi-million dollar exit. This achievement was not an isolated business transaction; It marks the culmination of countless nights dedicated to analyzing the markets, dealing with mistakes, and absorbing invaluable lessons. Each setback became a stepping stone, setting the stage for future wins and enriching my journey as an investor and entrepreneur.

What criteria do you consider when selecting start-ups for investment and how has your investment strategy evolved over the years?

Choosing a start-up is extremely personal. I look for visionary leaders, innovative solutions and the potential to make a real impact. Over the years, my investment strategy has evolved from a deep understanding of market dynamics, a commitment to adaptability, and a passion for supporting socially responsible and sustainable enterprises.

Can you share a specific example of a successful investment and the key factors that contributed to its success?

This is a tricky one. All my investments hold a special place for me. Investment always involves identifying start-ups with a unique vision, strong leadership and a solution that meets a real market need. My journey has been marked by shared victories, strategic guidance, and a resilient team that faced challenges head on, demonstrating the transformative power of collaboration.

What advice would you give to aspiring angel investors looking to build a successful portfolio?

Build a diversified portfolio, stay informed about industry trends, develop a strong network and don’t shy away from calculated risks. Learn from failures, and get actively involved in the ventures you support.

Can you elaborate on the patent-pending middleware developed by Asidius and its impact on cross-border e-commerce distribution and supply chain?

Aciduus Global Inc. is not just a business venture for me; This is a passion project. The patent-pending middleware is the result of a collective vision to revolutionize cross-border e-commerce. Seeing Fortune 500 corporations and international SMEs expand globally is not just a statistic; This is a concrete result of dedication, innovation and belief in transformative technology. Additionally, Asidious Global Inc. also provides global Shopify fulfillment services through its advanced end-to-end distribution and supply chain platform, powered by distinctive and patent-pending technology. With an impressive portfolio of over 100 brands, they are among the few PAT-positive companies. Since its inception, the company has seen a remarkable growth of over 2000% and is ranked 8th in Deloitte’s list of fast-growing tech-enabled enterprises.

What challenges did you face climbing Aciduus and how did you overcome them?

Scaling Acidius faced funding challenges, especially as a business founded by a woman. Overcoming this obstacle involved strategic partnerships, effective fundraising efforts, and demonstrating the company’s potential.

How did Asidius achieve over $300 million in revenue for Fortune 500 companies and SMEs in over 20 countries by 2022?

Crossing the $300 million revenue mark was not just a business milestone for Aciduus; This was the result of a very flexible team’s hard work, innovative technology and a commitment to customer success that is intensely personal. Our end-to-end distribution platform is not just about transactions; It’s about facilitating dreams on a global scale.

With over 40 prestigious awards, which recognition holds the most personal significance for you, and why?

The Champions of Change Award holds personal significance as it acknowledges my commitment towards social development in India. Other accolades, such as being recognized among India’s Most Influential Women Innovators and receiving the IEEE-UN Women Impact Entrepreneur Award, highlight the multifaceted impact of my work.

Source: www.adgully.com