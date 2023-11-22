Leading emerging markets investor says dollarization would provide 'incredible boost' to Argentina's economy

The newly elected President of Argentina’s plan to dollarize the economy received the support of Mark Mobius.

The veteran emerging markets investor said the currency swap would be an “incredible boost” for the economy.

Skyrocketing inflation has made investing in Argentina dangerous, Mobius said.

Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that Argentina’s potential swing toward the dollar would be an economic boon and solve the country’s issues with inflation.

The veteran emerging markets investor’s comments come after Javier Meili won Argentina’s presidency over the weekend, bringing his dollarization plan one step closer to reality.

“If they do dollarization – by the way, it’s a big deal – if they go ahead with it, it will be an incredible boost for the economy and the country,” said the founding partner of Mobius Capital. “You will see inflation drop dramatically.”

Miley wants to formally adopt the greenback and abandon the Argentine peso as a solution to rapidly rising inflation and long-term government spending.

But Mobius acknowledged that official currency conversion is not guaranteed. To do this, Miley will need political allies in Congress, of which she has very few.

Mobius also supported Miley’s plan to abolish Argentina’s central bank. Some economists have said that abandoning the peso in favor of the dollar would effectively put the Federal Reserve in charge of Argentina’s monetary policy.

Dollarization critics have warned that a sudden currency change could trigger a recession, citing a shortage of dollar reserves in Argentina’s central bank. But Mobius said Argentina has plenty of dollars abroad.

Meanwhile, consumers in the country have already adopted the American tender for many domestic transactions, from paying salaries to securing Airbnb rentals.

Mobius also warned that the current state of Argentina’s economy made it difficult to invest there.

“We’ve had to buy companies based on their book value rather than anything else, but at the end of the day, with the currency the way it is and inflation it’s been a very dangerous place to be,” he told Bloomberg TV. In that situation.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com