Leaders, what are you doing about AI fatigue?

AI fatigue is real and will only get worse unless leaders address the root causes.

In a world where digital transformation is as important as the air we breathe, a quieter, more insidious change is taking place within our organizations. It’s not the technology that’s failing or the systems we’re building – it’s us, the individuals within these structures. We are facing AI fatigue, a quiet revolution of weariness towards technology that, if ignored, can harm even the most well-laid digital strategies. How do leaders overcome this fatigue and rejuvenate their teams? Here are five practical approaches to consider.

1. Accept changes in fatigue

The endorphin hit you get from completing a new system roll-out is real, but so is the crash. As organizations are driving rapid change – many of which are digital – enthusiasm to support these changes is waning. In 2022, an average employee faces 10 enterprise changes, compared to only two in 2016. One could argue that this increase was not simply due to workload or market conditions, but rather a perception of technical competitive need more than actual business need.

The impact is worrying. Changes in workplaces lead to fatigue, decreased enthusiasm and participation in new initiatives. If anyone doubts that technological proliferation may be causing burnout, consider this: Employees’ willingness to embrace changes, which stood at 74% in 2016, is now around a disappointing 43%. In this context the term AI fatigue becomes more scientific – employees are tired of the constant pressure toward technological innovation.

why it matters: Recognizing change fatigue is not a matter of finding a convenient scapegoat, it is important because it is real and it is having a tangible impact on our workforce.

2. Start with the problem, not the technology

When leaders greenlight AI initiatives, they often put the cart before the horse. Technology becomes the driving force behind the initiative rather than a tool to execute the solution. This approach is not only wrong, but also costly. Of the 90% of companies that ran technology cost programs in recent years, three out of four did not achieve their cost productivity targets. Nearly half missed their targets by more than 50%, raising questions about the value proposition of these digital deployments.

What if we flip the script and start with the problem? By first identifying real business needs, leaders can assess which technologies truly provide solutions. Companies that buy technology for technology’s sake run the risk of experiencing a different kind of fatigue: “technical debt” that accumulates when IT infrastructure falls behind the curve.

Why it works: Starting with the problem ensures that technology investments are exactly that – investments with clear, obvious returns. This approach not only reduces fatigue, but also prevents its development.

3. Adopt strategic consumption

The abundance of AI and machine learning startups – about 67,199 as of this year – has led to a kind of gold rush, with companies trying to get their hands on as many shiny new items as possible. But the reality is that not every tool or system is suitable for every company. In an effort to prevent technology oversaturation, a strategic and selective approach is necessary.

The data supports this claim. An estimated 37% of projects fail due to unclear project objectives. When an organization adopts strategic consumption, it is due diligence at work. This involves looking beyond marketing glitz to focus on core functionality that aligns with organizational goals.

why is it important: By showing smart adoption of technology, leaders demonstrate a commitment to the long-term success and well-being of their organization.

4. Set realistic goals

The sky’s the limit, as long as you don’t forget to build a ladder. In AI, as in any field, setting unrealistic goals can lead to frustration. In fact, the failure of innovation initiatives often results from the fact that expectations were set impossibly high from the beginning.

For every AI success story, there are countless failures. But the difference between the two isn’t just the underlying technology, it’s the management of expectations. When McKinsey research found that organizations with the strongest AI adoption rates demonstrated better top-line profits, it was because those organizations had realistic expectations from the start.

why is it important: Realistic, attainable goals do more than just direct effort, they also boost morale. And morale is everything in fighting AI fatigue.

5. Promote a culture of agility

So, we’ve chosen our tools, set our goals. now what? Well, here’s the secret ingredient that brings it all together: culture. A tech-forward culture that values ​​agility can absorb new technologies without breaking a sweat. It’s not about technical understanding. It’s more about organizational mindset than IT capabilities.

Agile cultures adapt, learn, and evolve as part of their everyday operations. In fostering this environment, leaders create a space where innovation can flourish and ensure that employees feel invested in the ongoing change rather than overwhelmed by it.

Why Culture Trumps Technology: A culture that embraces change is a culture immune to burnout. It is a self-sustaining, self-improving ecosystem that can support AI and beyond.

AI fatigue is a clear challenge that demands immediate attention. Leaders must not only recognize its existence but also take concrete steps to address it from every angle, from human to technical. By acknowledging the real fatigue that technology overhauls can provoke and responding with a thoughtful, strategic approach, we can ensure that the digital future for our organizations is one of not just surviving, but thriving.

