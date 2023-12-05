German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters in Berlin that they support the trade deal for the EU and Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Germany’s chancellor and Brazil’s president expressed hope on Monday that decades of talks could soon lead to a final free trade deal between the 27-member European Union and a group of four South American countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters in Berlin that they support the trade deal for the EU and Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The two blocs are holding a summit in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, but final approval of a preliminary trade deal has yet to be achieved.

“We are strongly committed to ensuring that the agreement is now finalized swiftly,” Scholz said after a meeting of senior officials from the two countries in the German capital.

Lula also vowed to fight for the agreement and said he expected success at the Rio de Janeiro meeting. The Brazilian President said, “As long as I believe a compromise is possible, I will fight for it.” “I’m not giving up.”

Such a trade agreement would create one of the world’s largest free trade areas with more than 700 million inhabitants.

The EU and Mercosur states have been negotiating for more than 20 years. A basic agreement reached between the two sides in 2019 was not implemented due to various concerns, including the protection of rainforests in South America and the desire of some European countries to protect their farmers from cheap South American imports.

“We believe this would be a major step forward, even though bilateral relations are very good,” Scholz said.

The two leaders also signed a bilateral agreement on partnership for “socially just and ecological transformation” and said they intended to work more closely together in fighting disinformation and hate speech.

