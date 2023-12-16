Lead levels in children's applesauce may be traced to cinnamon additive

Dozens of children across the United States are suffering from lead poisoning, federal regulators are now investigating whether the culprit is cinnamon that was added to some popular applesauce pouches, and whether lead was added somewhere in the global supply chain to enhance the spice. Was. To gain red color or weight.

In November, the Food and Drug Administration announced a national recall of three million sachets of cinnamon apple sauce made in Ecuador and sold at dollar stores and other outlets under the Wanabana, Schnucks, and Weis brand names.

Concern about poisoning cases affecting more than 125 children has highlighted wide gaps in FDA food inspection. There is no federal requirement to test for lead in food produced domestically or imported into the United States. In this case, a North Carolina Department of Health investigation discovered the source of the contamination after receiving reports of high levels of lead readings in the children’s blood tests.

Tom Neltner, senior director of safe chemicals at the Environmental Defense Fund, an advocacy group, said that measuring lead levels in children’s blood is the first line of detection for lead in food “effectively using children as canaries”. He said the FDA has not set enforceable limits for lead in food, much less in spices.

“This shows that there is something wrong with the agency and the industry that needs to be fixed,” Mr. Neltner said.

Jim Jones, director of the FDA’s food division, said in an interview with Politico that the lead contamination appears to be an “intentional act.”

On Friday the FDA said the theory it is exploring is that “the cinnamon contamination occurred as a possible result of economically motivated adulteration.” In simple terms, that explanation could mean that the company that produced the cinnamon used additives to make the spice more attractive and commercially profitable.

The agency stressed that its investigation is not over and that other theories are involved.

Food safety experts say lead adulteration in red colored spices has been a matter of concern for a long time.

“If you’re selling spices by the pound or ton, you’re going to get a better price for lead-laden or lead-colored spices,” said Charlotte Brody, national director of Healthy Babies Bright Futures, which is advocating for its removal. Advocate. Toxins from baby food. “But you’re also going to poison the children.”

Mr. Neltner said some states and cities require children to test for lead in their blood, but in most areas it is voluntary. When elevated levels are found, lead in paint is often the culprit, he said, adding that the level of careful investigation conducted in North Carolina is extraordinary.

Like most foods consumed in the United States, the various ingredients in applesauce pouches came from and were manufactured in different parts of the world before landing on store shelves. The cinnamon apple sauce pouches were manufactured in Ecuador by Austrofood, but the cinnamon supply was provided by another company, NegaSmart.

This week, the FDA said it was conducting an on-site inspection of AustroFood’s manufacturing facility in northern Ecuador, and collecting samples of cinnamon used in the recalled products. AustroFood did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The FDA said Ecuadorian officials had told U.S. regulators that NegaSmart’s cinnamon contained lead levels higher than those allowed by Ecuador and that the company is currently engaged in the process of determining who was responsible for the contamination. NegaSmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Brody said the FDA notice and company statements on the recall so far left a big question unanswered: Which company shipped the cinnamon, which is typically imported from Asia, and where was it used?

“Are we getting contaminated cinnamon from other companies?” He asked. “we need to know.”

The FDA said last month that it was investigating cinnamon imports “from multiple countries for lead contamination,” and that there was no indication that the contamination extended beyond the recalled applesauce pouches. It said that as of November 30, no shipments with “high levels of lead” had come up in the screening.

Ms. Brody said the FDA’s policies regarding lead in the food babies eat are less stringent than government standards for the cribs they sleep in. Children are especially sensitive to the effects of lead, which can damage their nervous systems, affecting growth, learning and speech development.

In 2017, the FDA set recommendations for the amount of lead in children’s candy after regulators in California discovered popular candies from Mexico were contaminated with either lead leaching from shiny wrappers or chili powder used in some recipes. Had happened.

And earlier this year, the agency proposed maximum limits on lead in children’s foods like mashed fruits and dry cereals after years of studies showed that many processed products contain high levels of lead. The draft guidance, which will not be mandatory for food manufacturers to follow, has not yet been finalized.

The agency has asked Congress for more power to address the problem, according to its legislative proposals for 2024. The requests include the authority to set binding contamination limits in food, noting that under current law, “FDA has limited tools to help reduce exposure to toxic elements in the food supply.

In its congressional request, the agency also pointed out that the food industry is not required to test ingredients or final products intended for consumption by infants or children, and sought authority to require food manufacturers to test for toxic ingredients. of.

New York state enforces limits on lead in spices, leading to several product recalls in recent years.

California is following New York in taking a more aggressive approach, especially when it comes to testing for heavy metals in baby food. Starting in January, manufacturers of food meant for children under age 2 will have to test samples of each product once a month for arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury. Manufacturers will also be required to share results with California health regulators if requested.

In January 2025, baby-food manufacturers will be required to publicly post their testing results.

Weis Markets, which removed the affected cinnamon applesauce pouches from its shelves in late October, said in a statement that it was the manufacturer’s responsibility to test and certify the applesauce pouches for “multiple items.” That the products are nutritious and free from adulteration.”

Weiss said that another company in California, Purcell International, which imported applesauce pouches from Ecuador, was also responsible for testing the safety of the product. Purcell did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Source: www.nytimes.com