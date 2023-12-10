Lead – IIM Jammu Entrepreneur Conclave Swavalamban Se Swabhiman: A Grand Celebration of Entrepreneurship, Culture and Unity in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh” For your information – CampusVarta

Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, in collaboration with LEAD, is hosting a spectacular two-day event, Grand Mahotsav 2023 and Entrepreneur Conclave Swavalamban Se Swabhiman on 9th and 10th December 2023 at Gulshan Ground, Police Lines, Gandhi Nagar. This celebration of Swadeshi, self-reliance and culture includes a diverse showcase of local products, cuisines, handicrafts, startup enterprises and cultural exhibitions.

The Lead IIM Jammu Entrepreneur Conclave is designed to promote the spirit of ‘Swavalamban’ and ‘Self-Respect’, reflecting its alignment with Startup India, promoting entrepreneurship and a sense of self-reliance within the youth and the community. produces. The inaugural ceremony began with an engaging AV presentation by LEAD, creating a festive atmosphere, followed by a warm welcome and tribute to Bharat Mata. The Mahotsav 2023 was graced by Shri Manoj Sinha, Honorable Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Dr. Jitenra Singh, Independent Charge, Government of India. In this program, Director of IIM Jammu, Prof. BS Sahay, Shri. Sunil Shah, Director, LEED, CA Rakesh Gupta, Member, LEED, Shri Anil K Goyal, Independent Director of J&K Bank, Shri R K Chhibber, Former CEO & Managing Director, J&K Bank, Shri Shakti Munshi, Director JKSC K, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Honorable Vice Chairman of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dr. Muqbil Burhan, Chairman of Srinagar Off-Campus at IIM Jammu.

The event was also attended by entrepreneurs like Ms. Pooja Gupta (Nimbark), Shri. Shubham Sharma (Kalaadi Factory), Ms. Mansi Sharma (Manukrishi), Shri. Arjun (Genetico), Shri. Vaibhav Sharma (Himalaya 360), Mr. Atul Banotra (Rach Smart Solutions), Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta (Espa Learn P Ltd), and Shri. Abhimanyu.

Source: www.campusvarta.com