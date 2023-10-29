Lead found in Wanabana fruit pouches, FDA warns parents cnn

fda

The FDA is warning parents against purchasing and feeding Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets to their children.

cnn-

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents against buying any brand of fruit puree pouches for their children because the snacks have been found to contain high levels of lead, the agency said.

The FDA said lead was found in Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, which are sold nationally at several retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

“Parents and caregivers of infants and young children who may have consumed Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets should contact their child’s healthcare provider to get a blood test,” the FDA said.

Lead is poisonous to humans and exposure to this substance can cause developmental delays in children. The agency said symptoms of lead exposure include headache, stomach pain, vomiting, anemia, muscle pain, irritability and fatigue.

The FDA said the issue came to light after North Carolina state health officials began investigating four children with elevated blood lead and found that the Wanabana pouches may be a common source of exposure.

Chitose Suzuki/AP/File

** FILE ** In this Feb. 23, 2006 file photo, contractors Luis Benitez, foreground, and Jose Diaz, background, clean lead paint at a contaminated building in Providence, RI. As of Thursday, contractors across the country will have to take extra precautions when renovating homes where children could be exposed to harmful lead dust from old paint, adding thousands of dollars to renovation projects and already a recession. The struggling industry may suffer losses. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

EPA recommends stricter rules on harmful lead dust in millions of homes, schools and day cares

The FDA said several lots of Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree were analyzed and North Carolina officials found “extremely high concentrations of lead.”

The FDA said the company has agreed to voluntarily recall all Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree sachets, regardless of expiration.

“If you have Wanabana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to your children. Dispose of products immediately,” the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

CNN has contacted Wanabana for comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead exposure can cause serious harm to a child’s health and cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowing growth and development, as well as impairing learning, hearing, speech and Behavioral problems may also occur.

“Even low levels of lead in the blood have a negative impact on a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement,” the CDC said.

According to the CDC, lead can be found throughout a child’s environment, including in homes built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978. The metal may also be in some toys and jewelry.

The CDC says how a child’s body handles lead exposure varies depending on their age, duration of exposure, and other factors. The center says a blood lead test is the best way to assess a child’s lead exposure.

“FDA is continuing to work with state officials and the firm, gathering additional information and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market,” the agency said.

Source: amp.cnn.com