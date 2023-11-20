Hotel becomes first in Santa Monica to sign contract after months of industry strike

Santa Monica, California, November 20, 2023–(Business Wire)–Unite Here Local 11 and Le Merigot Santa Monica reached a tentative agreement after months of negotiations, making it the first hotel in Santa Monica to do so during the citywide hotel sector labor dispute. Has been controversial. Strikes and picket lines. Le Merigot Santa Monica is the fifth hotel in the greater Los Angeles area to sign the agreement in this round of contract negotiations.

“I am excited about our new contract and what it will mean for me and my family,” said Maria Espinoza, a 19-year-old laundry attendant at Le Merigot Santa Monica. “I’m pleased that we are the first employees to reach an agreement in Santa Monica, paving the way for our sisters and brothers at other hotels in our city to do the same. My coworkers and I stuck together, and we have won !”

Once the contract is confirmed, Le Merigot Santa Monica staff will ensure:

Salaries have grown unprecedentedly in Southern California, keeping pace with rising housing costs

Affordable, excellent family health care

Human workload and safe staffing

Better pension hike so that employees can retire with dignity

Several reforms, including historic equal justice language that would, among other things, provide access to union jobs and stronger immigration protections for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Le Merigot Santa Monica, Loews Hollywood, Biltmore Los Angeles and the Westin Bonaventure have emerged as leaders in providing fair wages and benefits for their employees and superior service for guests. At the same time, Le Meridien Delfina has been caught using non-domestic migrants to replace its staff during a previous strike at its hotel.

“We greatly value our employees, which this agreement reflects,” said Jessica Rincon, general manager of Le Merigot Santa Monica. “And we are proud that we reached this agreement while maintaining a positive relationship with our employees. We look forward to providing the level of service that our discerning customers have come to expect.”

“We are pleased to announce our agreement at the Le Merigot Marriott Santa Monica,” said Kurt Peterson, Co-President of Unite Here Local 11. “We have now won standard-setting contracts in Downtown LA, Hollywood, Orange County and Santa Monica.” There is no excuse for the rest. “Workers deserve to share in the prosperity of the tourism industry.”

Unite Here Local 11 So is a union of more than 32,000 workers in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers. California and Arizona.

