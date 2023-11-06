Le Colonial celebrates decades of South Florida with delicious and unique cuisine

One of the dining rooms of Le Colonial Chicago

With the restaurant industry finding its groove again and people looking for their new favorite spot, healthy food and eclectic ambiance are a priority for the country’s dining public. riding that wave, le colonial, an upscale Vietnamese eatery, has opened its newest location in Delray Beach, FL, adding to its national footprint. The remarkable success of Le Colonial can be attributed to several key factors that have driven the growth of the restaurant chain.

The recipe for Le Colonial’s success is built on several key ingredients. “Our restaurant has a romantic and warm atmosphere with unique cuisine, creating an experience that sets it apart from other restaurants,” said Rick Wahlstedt, restaurateur and co-owner of Le Colonial.

Wahlstedt’s story illustrates the opportunity that the restaurant and food service industry offers a visionary entrepreneur. Originally from Sweden, he worked his way up in the service industry, from waiter to maitre d’ in some of New York City’s most prestigious restaurants. He then co-founded Le Colonial more than 30 years ago. For the past three decades, Wahlstedt and his team have built a brand that celebrates the atmosphere and cuisine of 1920s Saigon. While each restaurant features those French influences, local patrons are greeted with a slightly different concept, including unique menus, colors and designs.

“We are known as the patriarchs of the lounge, and we understand that dining room customers and bar patrons are looking for a very different experience in many cases,” Wahlstedt explained. The original Le Colonial had a suitably luxurious dining room, with a lounge and bar on the second floor. At the time, this was unheard of, and Wahlstedt reflects on how moving outside the norm made people question their legitimacy in the restaurant industry. “I remember my colleagues coming to visit the construction site and saying I was crazy, and I was never going to succeed.”

They were wrong, as Le Colonial flourished and began to expand and open more locations. They continued to open in the same manner, with the original owners expanding their ideas into new locations, taking advantage of the atmosphere of the city they were in. “Going back thirty years, all the restaurants were single units, so you never felt like you were eating at a chain restaurant,” Wahlstedt said.

There are four more locations on the way including Naples, FL coming soon, followed by Cherry Creek/Denver and then additional East Coast expansion. Wahlstedt added, “They plan to grow from eight restaurants to fifteen by 2029.”

The commitment to creating a unique local experience is reflected in Le Colonial’s menu approach. A new Delray Beach eatery is adding more seafood dishes to its menu. “We emphasize Vietnamese food from farm to table,” Wahlstedt underlined. “To accomplish that goal, we work closely with local farms.”

Le Colonial prides itself on being friendly to all lifestyles, focusing on light, healthy dishes on its menu offering a number of plant-based, vegetarian and pescatarian options. And elegant decor paired with enjoyable, healthy food.

To achieve its “local” culinary goals, Le Colonial has assembled an experienced culinary management team. Hassan Obey, who serves as culinary director, collaborates on the menu with chef Nicole Routhier Wahlstedt. “We still offer 20% of the original dishes from when we opened the menu including the very popular Red Snapper. “Our food and design have stood the test of time.”

Le Colonial has been around for over thirty years and continues to flourish. The ambiance and quality food are keys to their success, as well as the camaraderie that follows the iconic chain. With high-end, farm-to-table dining and a fun, distinctive theme, the country’s most discerning dining patrons find their Le Colonial timeless.

Learn more about Le Colonial and their locations on their website.

