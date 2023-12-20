LBG Media shares sink as Australian unit profits fall

LBG Media shares fell more than 5% on Wednesday amid the group’s trading update

Shares in LBG Media fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday after the LADbible owner revealed weak profitability at its Australian branch.

The group told investors it expected to report full-year earnings of £15.7 million, representing an 8 per cent increase year-on-year, offset by a nearly £3 million decline in the profitability of its Australian arm. Is due to.

LBG Media said that without the Australian recession it would have expected to record underlying adjusted earnings growth before deterioration of ‘more than 30 per cent’ year-on-year.

But LBG Media shares fell 5.87 per cent, or 5.14p, to 82.46p on Wednesday, slipping almost 2 per cent year-on-year.

Update: LADbible owner LBG Media expects revenue to grow this year

The group still expects revenues to grow by the end of the year amid high audience levels and strong performance in the UK, US and Irish markets.

It estimates revenues will reach £67 million this year, up 6.6 per cent on last year, and claims it has ‘deepened its market leadership position.’

The group said its UK and Ireland businesses were performing strongly with high conversion rates and a ‘significant’ roster of new and growing customers.

“In Australia, we have implemented a number of positive changes to make the operating model more efficient from January 2024,” LBG said.

LADbible now has more than 440 million followers, up from 410 million at the half-year stage, the group said.

It said the October acquisition of women’s media brand Bex Media for $24 million is expected to help the company strengthen its position in the US market.

Looking ahead, the firm said: ‘The Board is confident about the growth outlook for 2024, driven by the progress of our US ambitions with Bex Media, the benefits of our new operating model in Australia, as well as the opportunities represented by the major advertising Supported by the realization of. Moments like Euro 2024 and the Olympics.

