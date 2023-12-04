Rhode Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2023) – In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has listed CHAB8 (CB8). Has announced. On December 5, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can prepare themselves for the CB8/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the scheduled date.

CHAB8 (CB8) is a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, offering various benefits to its holders, including staking, access to exclusive services, and discounts on platform services.

Introducing Chabit: Transforming the Cryptocurrency Experience with User-Friendly Blockchain Integration

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of CHAB8 (CB8), a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed to serve as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, providing various benefits to its holders. , which includes staking, access to exclusive services and discounts. Platform Services. Chabit is an innovative crypto platform and exchange designed to revolutionize the way users interact with blockchain technology. It aims to make it easier to adopt blockchain by providing a user-friendly interface, integrating advanced technology and applications into daily life. The core philosophy of the platform revolves around making blockchain technology a seamless part of everyday transactions, overcoming common barriers such as complexity and security concerns.

The development of Chabit is structured into five distinct phases: release, expansion, development, utility, and conquest. The initial phase is focused on launching the CB8 token and building a strong community foundation, specifically targeting the Hispanic community due to language similarity and economic needs. Subsequent steps include expanding the reach of the platform through various strategies such as NFT sales, developing the ChaBit and CHAI platforms, and finally achieving global presence and recognition.

Chabit distinguishes itself through its user-friendly design, using minimalist aesthetics with dark gray and gold colors to provide a great user experience. The platform is designed to cater to both beginners and experienced traders with two different interfaces, each tailored to the user’s knowledge level. The integration of CHAI, an AI assistant, further simplifies the user experience by guiding transactions and providing market predictions, making it accessible to a wider audience.

In terms of marketing and communications, Chabit adopts a strong strategy using various social media platforms and focuses on high-quality content and SEO for better reach and engagement. The platform aims to foster a strong community through regular updates, influencer partnerships, and interactive activities. Additionally, Chabit offers unique features such as its payment gateway, Chapay, and its NFT, CBGems, which offer ownership stakes and various benefits, setting it apart from competitors and positioning it as a leading player in the cryptocurrency exchange space. Let’s install.

About CB8 Token

The CB8 token is an integral part of the Chabit platform, acting as a bridge currency that facilitates exchanges between different cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Designed to work on the Binance Smart Chain for its speed and cost-efficiency, CB8 is ready to become multi-chain in the future and develop its own blockchain. Holders of CB8 benefit from various utilities, including staking options with attractive yields, access to exclusive services, and significant discounts when using the token within the Chabit ecosystem. This approach positions CB8 as a versatile and valuable asset in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

Based on BEP20, the total supply of CB8 is 88 million (ie 88,000,000). The distribution of CB8 tokens consists of 25.38% for airdrop, presale and launch, 40% reserved for Chabit utility, 20% for marketing and development, 10% allocated to the team, 3.62% for emergency reserve and 1% for platform fees. Is included. And development. The BEP20-based token is set to make its debut on the LBank exchange on December 5, 2023 at 9:00 UTC. Investors who are interested in CB8 can easily buy and sell it on the LBank exchange after that time.

Learn more about CB8 token:

Official website: https://chabit.io/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb3a7713521007d79e757f83ce763ded56bb0f6b3

Telegram: https://t.me/ChabitCB8

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chabitexchange

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, founded in 2015. It offers exclusive financial derivatives, expert asset management services and secure crypto trading to its users. The platform has over 9 million users from over 210 regions around the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

