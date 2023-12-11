New partnership strengthens LBA’s role as a leading third-party operator

DOTHON, Ala., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alabama-based hotel management company LBA Hospitality announced today that they have been selected to manage three hotels in Florida for Impact Properties of Tampa, Florida. These latest acquisitions add 357 guest rooms to LBA’s roster of more than 100 properties. With these additions, LBA Hospitality has expanded its portfolio in the state of Florida and continues to accelerate its growth as a direct result of being one of the most efficient third-party hotel management companies.

“ Hoteliers today face greater challenges than ever before, and turning to time-tested management companies like LBA will deliver operational excellence and our “This will help increase overall profitability and maximize the values ​​of our investments.” ,

“We are delighted to have been selected by Impact Properties as our managing partner for these hotels. The Kanji family has built a reputation for developing great hotels and building a culture that fosters excellent guest service. As As we worked through the process, it was clear that our core values ​​and corporate culture were aligned,” says Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. “I believe LBA has the best solutions in sales, revenue management and e-commerce. ’s scale and expertise will deliver impact with meaningful growth. This partnership will allow them to focus their resources on the development of additional properties while these properties continue to excel under the leadership of LBA Hospitality.”

The three new properties are:

The 132-room Hyatt Place Tampa Wesley Chapel is located at 26000 Sierra Center Boulevard in Lutz, Florida. The hotel is pet-friendly and features an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center and a lobby bar/restaurant.

The 122-room Residence Inn by Marriott Jacksonville South/Bartram Park is located at 13942 Village Lake Circle in Jacksonville, Florida. The all-suite property features an outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, 483 square feet of meeting space, and pets are welcome.

The 103-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Jacksonville South – Bartram Park located at 13950 Village Lake Circle in Jacksonville, Florida. The property features an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, 912 square feet of event space, and pets are welcome.

About LBA Hospitality

Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development and consulting companies in the United States. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in the development and operation of the most respected brands under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set high standards in hotel development, management and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Impact Holdings

Impact Holdings has built an extensive track record spanning over 40 years in the hospitality and franchise industry. Impact has a portfolio of best-in-class brands within the Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt brand lineage. Impact’s humble beginnings began with a focus on economy and midscale hotels in growing markets across the state of Florida. Since then, Impact has expanded to several nationally recognized, leading franchise brands within the hospitality, retail and home services sectors throughout the Southeast region. It is this experience and diversification that has allowed Impact to create a unique culture of inclusion and success that invites innovation and growth in today’s rapidly changing economy. For more information, visit http://www.impactoldings.us.

