LB Bradley Chubb, without prompting, thanks the Dolphins for trading for him last year

This time last year, linebacker Bradley Chubb was dealing with a lot of emotions. He left the only organization he knew during his time in the NFL and was headed to a team in South Florida that agreed to trade a first-round pick and a running back for his services.

The Miami Dolphins gave Chubb a five-year extension immediately upon his arrival, and although it took him some time to adjust to his new team, he is playing his best football in 2023.

With the anniversary of the trade being this week, Chubb took some time to praise his new team during his media availability in Germany.

“Before the first question, today marks one year since my first time back with the Miami Dolphins team,” Chubb said without prompting. “This time last year, I was having a lot of emotions coming up, a lot of things going on, and I just want to, just once again, thank Mr. Ross and his family, Mr. Garfinkel and his family, Mr. Grier, Coach Mike (McDaniel). Changed my life, man, and I’m glad to be here. I’m glad to be here with this team, and I’m grateful to be with you guys here in Germany. Had it not been for this time last year, this opportunity would not have been available. There’s still a little emotional part of my journey, but at the end of the day, friend, I’m right where I need to be. God has a plan for me and my family, and it’s right here in Germany right now. I’m making the most of it and I appreciate you all being here.”

Chubb leads the Dolphins with five sacks in eight games this year, as he is on pace to rival his career high in statistics (12 in 2018 with the Denver Broncos).

Since arriving in Miami, he has helped his current team reach a 10–6 record in their first 16 games, while he has watched his former team struggle, going 5–12 since then. This includes the Dolphins’ 70–20 win over the Broncos in Week 3.

It seems like the linebacker is in a good place right now and he’s helping his team every week. This should be a good feeling.

Source: dolphinswire.usatoday.com