Layoffs increase at two Ford plants due to ongoing UAW strikes

Workers represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) have been on strike against the Big Three (Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis) for more than a month, and layoffs also continue due to supply chain disruptions. In the latest round of layoffs announced this week, Ford has laid off an additional 364 workers in two states, citing reduced demand for parts as a result of the strike.

Ford said Friday it will lay off 354 workers at its Sharonville, Ohio transmission plant and 10 workers at its Rawsonville Components plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, according to a report. detroit free press,

The layoffs are due to Ford needing to reduce part production at the plants, which typically ships components to the automaker’s Kentucky Truck Plant. Earlier this month UAV attacks targeted a Kentucky factory, resulting in the walkout of about 9,000 workers. According to Ford, the Sharonville and Rossonville plants have already faced layoffs, bringing their total number of laid-off employees to 660 and 45, respectively.

Ford spokesman Dan Barbosa said, “Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has an impact on facilities that are not directly targeted by the work stoppage.”

The news comes as strikes have rocked the industry, with it being the latest resulting layoffs. GM and Ford laid off about 500 workers from four production facilities earlier this month, and last month, GM was forced to close a Kansas facility that employs about 2,000 people.

The strike, now in its sixth week, involves a total of 16,600 workers at three Ford factories in Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky, as well as the layoffs of about 3,100 workers at 10 sites related to the labor effort.

The news also comes after Bill Ford, executive chairman and great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, made a public call earlier this week for contract talks to end.

Currently, more than 34,000 UAW members are on strike against three automakers. The UAW represents about 150,000 workers at the three companies, and further strikes could occur if more progress is not made on contracts.

On Friday, UAW President Sean Fenn threatened further walkouts, according to a report reutersDespite recent progress on contract offers with the Big Three.

The automakers have agreed to a 23 percent wage increase over the four-year term of the contract, though Fain told union members that “there is still much more to achieve.” GM and Ford also said their cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) proposals would have increased total compensation by more than 30 percent.

“We’re attacking the Big Three like we’ve never done before,” Fenn told members. “These highly profitable companies have much more to offer.”

Nevertheless, Fenn also said that the strikes were nearing an end as some members urged the union to hold a vote on the current proposals. The UAW president responded, encouraging members not to allow “fear, uncertainty, doubt and division” into negotiations. However, he also said that the union was “keen to conclude these negotiations.”

“Right before the deal is the time when the most aggressive push for the last mile happens,” Fenn said.

Watch UAW President Shawn Fenn’s update on the negotiations below, shared on YouTube on Friday.

