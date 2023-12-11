Lawyer who dealt huge amounts of tobacco is now fighting an online sports betting giant

Northeastern professor Richard Dennard, president of the Public Health Advocacy Institute, is turning his attention to online sports gambling. (Photo by Sean Proctor for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The online sports gambling industry is coming under increasing scrutiny in the US after years of rapid expansion by politicians at all levels of government and regular Americans. Now, the ubiquitous industry has become a target for Richard Dennard, a law professor at Northeastern University. Noted for developing a legal strategy against Big Tobacco, which ultimately resulted in a historic $206 billion settlement. On Friday, the Public Health Advocacy Institute, where Dennard has long served as president, filed a class action lawsuit against DraftKings in Massachusetts, alleging that the online sports-betting giant previously Had widely marketed an “unfair and misleading” $1,000 sign-up promotion. The year that sports gambling was first legalized in the state. According to the lawsuit, customers were led to believe they would receive a $1,000 promotional bonus for doing nothing more than signing up. In fact, the fine print required them to deposit $5,000 into their account and then place $25,000 worth of bets within the first three months with odds as low as “-300 or greater.” Even when those requirements were met, the $1,000 could not be withdrawn, only used to gamble more. The lawsuit claims that the specifics of the promotion were designed to “confuse and mislead consumers”, to make new users appear “statistically likely to lose money” and, perhaps most importantly. Literally, “induce repeated exposure to a known addictive product.”

Do you know about the online gambling industry? We want to hear from you. From a non-functioning device, contact our reporter at [email protected] or via Signal at 310-614-3752 for additional protection.

DraftKings told Motherboard in a statement that it “respectfully disagrees” with the allegations and “intends to vigorously defend itself.” Before Friday’s lawsuit, DraftKings had attempted to discuss the issue directly with Dennard’s organization, but was ignored, the company said. In his own statement, Dennard said that online gambling is “creating a public health disaster with increasingly addictive products appearing before our eyes.” ” “In fact,” he added, “mass advertising bears an uncanny resemblance to cigarette companies using unfair and deceptive promotions to attract customers to an addictive product.” Over the past five years, legal sports gambling has exploded. Thirty-eight states across the US have now legalized some form of sports gambling following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal law banning sports betting at the state level. What helped expansion? the new York Times This has been described as an aggressive, industry-wide “lobbying blitz” and a massive marketing campaign on television and elsewhere.

The situation was further complicated by the pandemic, as Americans were still at home during the pandemic and looked for something to do at home, and the online industry took off. According to the American Gaming Association, or AGA, the number of people betting on March Madness tripled between 2021 and 2019, and other sports have seen similarly significant increases.

Now, in the US and abroad, some observers have begun to express concern over the ubiquity of online gambling. In September, a group of international public health experts published an editorial in the peer-reviewed journal Health Promotion International Arguing that the gambling industry has adopted “the same playbook” as Big Tobacco, not only through lobbying but by “co-opting the production of research” around its industry. “It has also distorted the nature of the research which is skewed toward the interests and objectives of the gambling industry,” the authors wrote. The sports gambling industry has argued that legalization has allowed the industry to institute many safeguards, such as identity verification, which allows for more responsible gaming. But a growing number of physicians and experts in the field say the expansion has also led to an increase in problem gambling, particularly among young men. The nonprofit public health advocacy institute, which is based at Northeastern University’s Law School, was founded by Dennard in 1979 with a focus on tobacco litigation, before expanding to tackle other public health concerns, including gun violence and gambling. Was done. Dennard’s organization notes in its article that, according to both the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization, “gambling products are not typical consumer products,” but tobacco and heroin can become addictive in the same way. “Marketers of a known addictive product should take special precautions to minimize addiction risk, including not requiring a gambler of $25,000 to qualify for a promotional offer for new customers who may be inexperienced in gambling. Dennard became famous for aggressively attacking the tobacco industry in the 1980s, criticizing cigarette companies’ “hiding” the dangers of smoking and their reliance on personal responsibility rhetoric. Criticizing evidence was also included. The fight ended in a historic settlement between the four tobacco giants and the attorneys general of 46 states. They have now turned their interest toward the gambling industry, following a deal with Harry Levant a few years ago. After starting the discussion on the topic, his interest in it increased. The Financial Times, As a lawyer, Levant developed a gambling addiction and was sentenced to prison for stealing money from clients to fund his addiction. He now works as a physician focusing on gambling disorders and serves as the institute’s gambling policy advisor. “The time has come to bring public health reforms and regulation to the gambling industry,” Levant said in a statement. “Because life is in balance.”

Source: www.vice.com