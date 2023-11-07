Lawsuits are shaking NAR’s grip on America’s real estate fees

editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’s Nightcap newsletter. Sign up for free to get it in your inbox, Here,

It’s easy to forget how much we used to rely on actual, physical paper, etc. other people To buy basic things. It wasn’t long ago that you would call a travel agent to book a flight. Maybe you pick up the telephone (even a landline) and ask your broker to buy some stocks instead of tapping a few buttons on an app.

And yet home buying remains stubbornly, painfully unconstrained by technology. for now.

A decision could come in a Missouri court last week At the end Help open the door to the mysterious, expensive infrastructure of real estate, My colleague Anna Behani writes.

ICYMI: The National Association of Realtors, a huge trade and lobbying group, along with two brokerage firms, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams Realty, were ordered to pay $1.8 billion in damages to a group of 500,000 home sellers who argued that Groups had conspired. Keep commission artificially high.

A few days later, NAR Chief Executive Bob Goldberg stepped down.

Wadi’s main beef: A NAR rule that requires sellers to agree to pay commissions to both the buyer’s and seller’s agents before listing their home on a database called the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS. (Basically, if you don’t get your listing on the MLS, you seriously limit the number of people who can see it.)

Typically, when you put your home on the market you and your broker will agree on a set commission – typically 5%-6% of the sales price – that will be paid to both your agent and the buyer’s agent.

But sellers argued that in a competitive market, buyers should pay their agent’s commission, and that fee should be negotiated separately. Which makes sense, since buyers are the ones who receive service from their agents.

NAR and other defendants argued in court that their commissions are always negotiable, and that commission-sharing arrangements prevent buyers, who are already burdened with expenses such as down payment, closing costs, inspection and appraisal, from avoiding additional charges. Are. An agent will also have to be paid.

Nevertheless, consumer advocates celebrated the decision. Because even though NAR says fees are negotiable, the industry has made 5%-6% commissions so standard that most people won’t question it.

some background

It’s hard to overstate how powerful NAR is. For example, the term “Realtor” (note the capital R) is trademarked by NAR, and if you’re not a dues-paying member, you’re just a real-estate agent. It is America’s largest trade group, with approximately 1.5 million members.

That power pays. According To Bloomberg, Realtor commissions are high by global standards. Let’s say you have a home with a median price listed at $431,000. The US standard 6% commission will net the realtor about $26,000.

In the UK and Australia, the total commission is around 2%.

now what?

If you’re selling your home, you’re probably still prepared for a 5%-6% down payment.

But the Missouri case is just one of several fronts on which the commission’s rule is being attacked. Other plaintiffs have sued NAR, and the Justice Department is also investigating the system to see whether it violates antitrust law. outcome of He The investigation could have major implications if the Fed tries to ban commission-sharing agreements altogether.

And because commission rates are tied to home price, changing the commission structure could help take the heat out of home prices.

NAR vowed to appeal last week’s decision.

Enjoying dinner? Sign up And you’ll get all this, plus some other fun stuff we love on the Internet, delivered to your inbox every night. (Okay, most nights – we believe in the four-day work week here.)

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source: www.bing.com