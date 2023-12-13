scheduled tribe. LOUIS – Borrowers across the country say they are being forced to make payments on federal student loans that should have been forgiven due to the inaction and negligence of a Chesterfield-based loan servicer, according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week. .

People across the US say the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHEL, takes hours to answer phone calls and has failed for more than a year to make progress on loan forgiveness applications. The result is that people who took public sector jobs 10 years ago with the promise of federal loan forgiveness are still making payments while their loans accrue interest.

The borrowers are now demanding Mohela to pay more than $5 million in damages.

“Now that these individuals have met their obligations, they should receive the benefits promised by (the public loan forgiveness program),” said Joseph Kenny, a partner at Pennsylvania law firm Söder Schelkoff, who filed the lawsuit Monday. “Instead, through no fault or no fault of their own, they are now being forced to make additional loan payments.”

An unnamed representative of MOHELA said the agency has not yet been sued, but noted that it does not have the authority to update payments or forgive loans.

The filing comes amid an unprecedented surge in loan repayments after a three-year pandemic hiatus, which left service providers like Mohela struggling to meet customer service demands. In October, the US Department of Education announced it would penalize MOHELA for failing to send 2.5 million borrowers their billing statements on time.

The public student loan forgiveness program was passed in 2007 in an effort to encourage college graduates to take low-paying public service jobs. It allowed people to erase their loan balance after making 120 regular payments.

During the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, federal officials paused student loan payments to provide some relief to borrowers.

At the same time, many loans changed service providers. Federal officials received complaints from borrowers about poor customer service and concerns from servicers that they could not increase staffing in time to resume payments.

MOHELA, a college loan agency created by Missouri law that has grown to provide loan service throughout the country, continues to take on more accounts. In 2022, it became the servicer of the public student loan program and earned $68.7 million in fees, according to the lawsuit. Its operating revenue grew from $114.7 million in fiscal 2022 to $358.6 million in 2023.

But customer service problems persisted. In September, a group of six U.S. senators sent a letter to Mohela expressing “serious concerns” from borrowers who reported that they had not received credit for all payments made to qualify for public loan forgiveness and that they Had seen “for a long time”. “Wait times when attempting to contact representatives of non-profit organizations”.

The lawsuit says borrowers filed more than 3,200 complaints with the federal Consumer Finance Protection Bureau about Mohela between December 15, 2022, and November 28 this year. People complained about not being able to contact anyone at the service provider and past payments not being paid.

“Customer service continues to be absolutely terrible,” one borrower wrote in a complaint attached to the lawsuit. “Honestly, it’s amazing that they’re (allowed) to manage anything when they can’t manage a paper bag.”

On Monday, two borrowers — Jennifer Joy of Colorado, and Misty Thomas of Florida — filed a class-action lawsuit in St. Louis federal court on behalf of themselves and potentially many others who have been affected by Mohela’s problems. .

They are accused of violating Colorado and Florida consumer protection laws, as well as breach of contract, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and federal debt collection laws.

“But for Mohela’s wrongful and negligent breaches of its duty of care, Plaintiffs and the Class would not have suffered the damages alleged here,” the lawsuit says.

The hearing in the case has not been scheduled yet.

