Lawsuit filed against Diplo and 3Ten ACL Live over alleged concert injuries, more music news

Diplo on stage at the Doodles NFT afterparty on March 14, 2022 (Courtesy of Carlson Law Firm)

3ten acl liveEDM mainstay Diplo, along with pastel-crazed NFT company Doodles, were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by a Travis County resident last month. According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Taylor Princen attended a South by Southwest 2022 DJ performance by Diplo, during which “an uncontrolled speaker fell from the stage, injuring and breaking her right leg.” The petition – which was shared in a press release by the Texas-based Carlson law firm – specifies that the brand activation was conducted by Doodles at ACL Live’s small downtown venue 3Ten, which at the time was owned by Block 21 service company Princen. , which seeks a maximum of $100,000 in relief, alleges multiple claims against the three parties, including “negligently failing to inspect speakers” and “failing to cordon off areas to protect guests from unintentionally falling objects.” includes failing negligently. Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties, owners of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, purchased the entertainment venue and the neighboring W Austin hotel in a deal worth $260 million in June 2022. Given their change in ownership since the time of the incident, ACL Live representatives said they were unable to comment on the lawsuit. Diplo and Doodles, whose character-driven tokens include rainbow upside-down figurines and mustache-wearing popsicles, did not respond to requests for comment at print time. , genevieve wood

Austin Studio Tour, Big Medium-presented, three-weekend annual arts bonus, largely consisting of live music. On my radar: Presenters Petshaus has prepared another big free showcase, Planet East, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Planet’s Cesar Chavez on November 11-12 and 18-19. The weekend includes Aubrey Hayes, Arya, Sydney Wright and E. Artifact, while weekend two invites Rooty Craft, Blue Tongue, Alexi 8 Bit, Mamahawk and others. Art studio Grackle House, at 2606 E. Second, hosts two free afterparties in collaboration with experimental curator Me Mer Mo Mondays – both from 6 to 8 p.m. Free Show Me Pizza and Liquid Light by Me Mer Mo’s Melissa Seely The show is promised. Saturday, November 11th will host Turntable Trio (Alex Keller, Josh Ronsen and Seeley) and Flowertops, while the following Saturday, November 18th will host Chromatic Currents and Plum Girl (Felt Out’s Soumya Somnath). , Rachel Rasco

KMFA Classical 89.5 A new program called Kids on Key has been launched to provide music resources to elementary school students in partnership with Strait Music. Area public school teachers can register at kmfa.org/kidsonkey to receive gifts like ukuleles, boomwalkers, recorders and xylophones, as well as instrument repairs. Over 40 classes have already signed up. The station hopes to support the initial requests from this week’s fall fund drive, which will run from Nov. 8 to 14 and eventually expand to middle and high schools. In a press release, KMFA education and outreach manager Guillermo Delgado says: “As a former elementary school music teacher, I realized that the world of classical music is waiting for us all, if we can just find our way.” , RR

Lil Wayne Has invested in and served as a strategic advisor to the Austin-based Major League Pickleball team, the Texas Ranchers. The Grammy-winning rapper joins a lucrative 30-person-plus ownership group that already includes musicians Kid LaRoi and Zac Bryan, as well as Kendra Scott and Micah Parsons. A press release claimed that Wayne “will support the development of creative ideas and future apparel collaborations, and will work with the team to build pickleball courts in disadvantaged areas.” , RR

A version of this article appeared on November 10, 2023

