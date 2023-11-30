November 30—Milan

– A $7.7 million project to replace the historic Milan Bridge with concrete, while restoring hand-laid stonework on its east and west shorelines, was expected to be completed in the 2019 construction season.

The project officially lasted two years and five months from start to finish.

The high water conditions on Lac qui Parle Lake and work to hand remove and return 24,000 square feet of granite stone riprap to the original, historic features of the shoreline delayed the official completion of the project until August 27, 2021, when The stone work was completed.

In July 2020, or 14 months after construction began, traffic on the bridge was open to one-way traffic, and in November 2020, or 18 months after construction began, to two-way traffic.

The lawsuit related to the project delays has now been in the court system for two years and five months.

It is not over.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals’ 24-page decision, filed Nov. 20, remands most of the dispute to the district court of Chippewa County.

The lawsuit names the project’s general contractor, Robert R. Schroeder Construction includes; W. Gohman Construction Company, doing business as Artistic Stone and Concrete, served as the subcontractor for the project; And this

minnesota department of transportation

, The subcontractor, Artistic Stone and Concrete, filed an appeal.

In this decision, the Court of Appeals reversed the decision of the Chippewa County District Court, granting a summary judgment in favor of MnDOT. In summary judgment, the district court agreed with MnDOT’s claims and the facts stated in the lawsuit.

The Court of Appeals ruled against MnDOT and Robert R. Also reversed the District Court’s decision approving the settlement agreement between Schroeder Construction.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s denial of Artistic Stone and Concrete’s request for summary judgment in its favor. However, the Court of Appeals reversed the district court’s decision to dismiss Artistic Stone and Concrete’s counterclaim against the general contractor, effectively returning that part of the litigation back to the district court.

The lawsuit began in June 2021 with a court filing against MnDOT by general contractor Robert Schroeder Construction.

According to court filings, MnDOT withheld payments of $2,377,000.67 to Robert Schroeder Construction as the general contractor due to project delays.

In turn, Schroeder Construction withheld payment of $665,262 to its subcontractor, Artistic Stone and Concrete. It was part of a $2,965,370 contract for the stone work.

According to the Court of Appeal, attempts by the parties to settle their claims through arbitration failed. MnDOT and Artistic Stone and Concrete had each asked the court for summary judgment in their favor.

Prior to the court action, MnDOT and Robert R. Schroeder Construction reached a separate settlement.

The settlement agreement, now overturned by an appeals court, called for MnDOT to release $1,961,738.66 of the $2,377,000.66 withheld.

The contractor alleged that the delay in completing the stone work was caused by understaffing by the subcontractor and, as a result, was “inexcusable” under the contract.

Artistic Stone alleges that one of its own subcontractors is to blame for some of the delays, and as a result it is “excusable” on its part.

The appeals court directed the Chippewa County District Court to look anew at whether the subcontractor’s delays were “inexcusable.”

Source