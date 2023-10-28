Lawsuit claims Abercrombie & Fitch helped former CEO sexually exploit men

New York CNN –

Dozens of men have filed a class action lawsuit alleging Abercrombie & Fitch was involved in a decade-long sex trafficking scheme run by the fashion company’s former CEO.

According to the complaint filed Friday in New York federal court, Michael Jeffries, who ran the company between 1992 and 2014, “used his role as CEO of Abercrombie to prey on attractive young men who he believed were “Jeffries was going to hire him.” Abercrombie model.”

Abercrombie & Fitch told CNN it does not comment on pending litigation.

The complaint alleges that Jeffries ran an extensive sex-trafficking operation, forcing youths to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money and promises of employment.

The lawsuit states that, in multiple cases, an aspiring model was invited to multiple Abercrombie & Fitch casting events in New York, France, and London, and that she was sexually harassed at these events at least seven times. The model was reportedly led to believe that this process was “necessary to become an Abercrombie model.”

The lawsuit says the total number of victims is believed to exceed 100, and “we are hopeful that more people will come forward in light of (the filing),” said attorney Brittany Henderson, a partner at the firm representing some of the plaintiffs. Said.

“Sexual abuse does not discriminate based on gender,” Henderson told CNN in a statement. “Men have been exploited in the modeling and fashion industries for decades. The #MeToo movement lit a fire in our country that empowered survivors to come forward and be heard. This case is paramount to expanding the #MeToo movement into a #WeToo movement across all genders and ending sexual harassment throughout the industry, starting at Abercrombie & Fitch.

The plaintiffs are seeking a trial by jury as well as punitive and compensatory damages.

“Mr. Jeffries will not comment to the press on this new lawsuit, as he has chosen not to speak about lawsuits in the past. “The courtroom is where we talk about this,” Jeffries’ attorney Brian Bieber told CNN. Will deal with the matter.”

The complaint also names Jeffries’ longtime partner Matthew Smith as a defendant and claims he sexually assaulted men with Jeffries. According to the complaint, while Smith held no official position at the company, he was given access to non-public information such as sales reports and financial documents, and was allowed to have “managerial authority.”

Bieber said Smith does not yet have legal representation. CNN has not been able to determine whether he has retained an attorney.

The 21-count lawsuit lists nine counts against Abercrombie & Fitch, alleging that the company knew about Jeffries and Smith’s misconduct and knowingly misappropriated funds withdrawn from corporate-affiliated accounts by Jefferies. Unbridled” and turned a blind eye to the zodiac sign. Pay the victims.

“To be clear, Jeffries needed a corporation that knew he was engaged in illegal activity and didn’t care, which Jeffries needed at Abercrombie,” the complaint states. That this negligence makes Abercrombie & Fitch liable for physical injury and emotional distress. Experienced by the plaintiff as a result of the alleged assault by Jeffries and Smith.

“As Abercrombie benefited financially as a by-product of the sex-trafficking enterprise, (the company) was able to employ male models to further promote its brand image, as well as keep Jeffries happy and productive.” which allowed him to rebuild the company’s image. and turn it into a billion-dollar industry leader,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit comes less than a month after the BBC published allegations from eight men who said Jeffries and his partner Smith exploited them for sex. The people alleged they were recruited through a middleman who used a network of recruiters and paid them $500 to $1,000 for each referral, the BBC reported. It was the culmination of a year’s investigation.

Days after the BBC report, Abercrombie & Fitch said it had launched its own investigation into the allegations.

“The company’s current executive leadership team and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of sexual misconduct made by Mr. Jefferies,” the retailer told CNN in a statement earlier this month. “For nearly a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into a values-driven organization. We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

CNN’s Parija Kavilanj contributed to this report

Source: edition.cnn.com