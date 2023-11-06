Lawsuit: Beaufort nail salon visit ends with customer’s face on police ‘wanted’ poster

The days of “Wanted” posters on telephone poles are gone: In the Internet age, police have turned to social media to search for suspects.

The resulting “attempt to identify” posts are highly successful crime-stopping tools – but the practice has become controversial, linked to the spread of misinformation that can quickly turn into public embarrassment.

For Bradford and Caristene Gonzalez, a local nail salon’s call to law enforcement resulted in their faces being splashed on Beaufort Police Department social media as wanted criminals. The Beauforts are now suing the business for defamation.

Court documents say the couple went to Handy Nail Salon on Boundary Street on July 25, and paid with a debit card at the end of their visit. They left the store, unaware that payment was not accepted.

According to the court summons, the employees “recklessly and recklessly” called the Beaufort Police Department and reported that the couple had stolen from the business. They shared surveillance video with police, who posted a screen capture of the couple’s faces with the caption “Attempting to Identify” in large, yellow font along with the case number and a phone number to contact an investigator about the alleged theft. Did.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 30, alleges Salon “negligently handled” the transaction by failing to ensure payment was received, and then “discredited” police.

A Beaufort husband and wife have filed a defamation lawsuit against Handy’s Nail Salon, located on Boundary Street near Beaufort National Cemetery. Google Earth

Deputy Chief Stephanie Price, a spokeswoman for the Beaufort Police Department, said social media posts are used “after an officer has exhausted all avenues to identify a person of interest in a reported case.” , and this practice has proven successful in identification. And catching criminals at the local level.

Nationwide, posts come under many names: “Wanted Wednesday,” “Turn Yourself in Thursday,” “Felony Friday.” Some departments use such social media campaigns only for violent crimes like murder and assault, but other agencies — including the Beaufort Police Department — post faces of suspects for low-level crimes like shoplifting or fraud.

These posts often depict the wrong “suspects”, allowing false allegations to be shared widely on social media. As the Los Angeles Times reports, mistakes cause “prolonged public embarrassment” that can ruin job prospects and reputation.

The Beaufort Police Department originally edited the Facebook post to remove Gonzalez’s photo on August 11, the day after the poster was originally shared — but the post had already circulated widely before the correction was made, with a total of 17 shares. .

Management at Handy Nail Salon did not respond to a request for comment. Stephen F., a Charleston attorney representing the Gonzalez family. DeAntonio declined to comment on the case.

Source: www.bing.com