Lawsuit alleges UnitedHealth uses AI model with 90% error rate to deny care - Ars Technica

Enlarge/UnitedHealthcare (UHC) health insurance company signage is displayed on an office building in Phoenix on July 19, 2023.

UnitedHealthcare, America’s largest health insurance company, is reportedly using a deeply flawed AI algorithm to overturn doctors’ decisions and unfairly deny elderly patients vital health coverage. This has resulted in patients being locked out of rehabilitation programs and care facilities too early, forcing them to spend their life savings to get the care they need, which can be covered under their government-funded Medicare Advantage plan. Must be covered under.

That’s all according to a lawsuit filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. The lawsuit is brought by the estates of two deceased people who were denied health coverage by UnitedHealth. The lawsuit also seeks class-action status for similarly situated people, who could number in the thousands across the country.

The lawsuit stems from an investigation by State News that largely supports the lawsuit’s claims. The investigation’s findings stem from internal documents and communications obtained by the outlet, as well as interviews with former employees of NaviHealth, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth that developed the AI ​​algorithm called NH Predict.

“By the end of my time at NavyHealth I realized: I’m not a lawyer, I’m just a money maker for this company,” Amber Lynch, an occupational therapist and former NavyHealth case manager, told Stat. “It’s all about money and data points,” he said. ‘It takes away the patient’s dignity, and I hate that.’

AI-based rebuttal

According to the lawsuit, UnitedHealth began using NH Predict at least in November 2019 and it is still in use. The algorithm estimates how much post-acute care a patient on a Medicare Advantage plan will need after a serious injury, illness or event such as a fall or stroke. Post-acute care can include things like medical and skilled care from home health agencies, skilled nursing homes, and inpatient rehabilitation centers.

It’s unclear how NH Predict actually works, but it reportedly predicts acute care by pulling information from a database containing medical cases of 6 million patients. NaviHealth case managers plug in some information about a given patient — including age, living situation and physical function — and an AI algorithm makes a guess based on similar patients in the database. The algorithm estimates medical needs, length of stay, and discharge date.

But Lynch told STAT that the algorithm doesn’t take into account many relevant factors to a patient’s health and recovery time, including co-morbidities and things that happen during their stay, such as whether they get pneumonia while in the hospital. Gets or contracts COVID-19 in nursing. Home.

According to state investigations and lawsuits, the estimates are often harsh. For example, on Medicare Advantage plans, patients who stay in the hospital for three days are usually entitled to up to 100 days of covered care in a nursing home. But with NH Predict, patients rarely stay in nursing homes longer than 14 days before payment from UnitedHealth is declined.

According to the lawsuit, when patients or their doctors requested to see NH Predict’s reports, UnitedHealth denied their requests, saying the information was proprietary. And, when prescribing physicians disagree with UnitedHealth’s determination of how much post-acute care their patients need, their decisions are overruled.

adaptive failures

The use of flawed AI is nothing new to the health care industry. While AI chatbots and image generators are currently making headlines and causing concern, the health care industry in the US has a long record of problematic AI use, including establishing algorithmic racial bias in patient care. But, what makes this situation different is that the questionable estimates reported by NH Predict appear to be a feature and not a bug for UnitedHealth.

Since UnitedHealth acquired NaviHealth in 2020, former employees told STAT the company’s focus has shifted from patient advocacy to performance metrics and keeping post-acute care as small and lean as possible. Various statements from UnitedHealth officials confirmed the change, the state said. Notably, Patrick Conway, the UnitedHealth executive who oversees NavyHealth, was quoted in a company podcast as saying: “If [people] Go to a nursing home, how do we get them out as quickly as possible?”

The lawsuit argues that UnitedHealth should have been well aware of the “obvious inaccuracy” of NH Predict’s estimates based on its error rates. Although few patients typically appeal denials of coverage, when UnitedHealth members appeal denials based on the NH Predict estimate – through internal appeals processes or through federal administrative law judge proceedings – more than 90 percent More denials are overturned, the lawsuit claims. They argue that this makes it clear that the algorithm is wrongly denying coverage.

But, over the past two years, instead of changing course, NavyHealth staff have been asked to get closer and closer to the algorithm’s predictions. In 2022, case managers were asked to keep patients’ stays in nursing homes within 3 percent of the days predicted by the algorithm, according to documents obtained by the state. The target was reduced to 1 percent in 2023.

And these aren’t just recommendations for NaviHealth case managers – they’re requirements. Case managers who fall outside the length-of-stay targets face discipline or firing. For example, Lynch told The State that she was fired for not meeting her longevity goal, as well as for falling behind in filing documents for her daily affairs.

In an email statement, Optum Health, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, told Ars:

The NavyHealth prediction tool is not used to make coverage determinations. The tool is used as a guide to help providers, families, and other caregivers understand what type of support and care the patient may need while in the facility and after returning home. Coverage decisions are based on CMS coverage criteria and the terms of the member’s plan. There is no merit in this case and we will defend ourselves vigorously.

Ultimately, case managers do not make decisions on coverage or denial – those decisions depend on NaviHealth’s physician medical reviewers. But, those physicians are advised by case managers who are limited to the 1 percent target.

And case managers are specially trained to defend the algorithm’s predictions to patients and their care providers. A training document obtained by State discussed the blunt tactics case managers were told to adopt when patients and caregivers insisted on denial. It states:

If a nursing home is reluctant to discharge a patient with a feeding tube, case managers should explain that the tube must meet “26 percent of daily calorie requirements” to be considered a skilled service under Medicare coverage rules. Need to provide.

If a nurse took a broad stance, arguing that it was unsafe to discharge the patient, case managers were instructed to counter this in part, regarding the patient’s care needs and readiness for discharge. The algorithm’s estimates are based on “severity-adjusted” comparisons of similar patients across the country. “Why would this patient be different?” the document asks.

no win

Even for patients who appeal their AI-assisted denials and succeed in getting them overturned, the victories are short-lived—UnitedHealth will send new denials shortly thereafter, sometimes within a few days.

A former unnamed case manager told The State that a supervisor instructed her to immediately restart the case review process for any patient who won an appeal. “And in 99.9 percent of cases, we’ll come back and issue another [denial],” the former case manager said. “Okay, you won, but okay, what did you get from it? Three or four days? you’re gonna get another one [denial] On your next review, because they want you out.”

The plaintiffs leading the proposed class-action lawsuit include the family of Jean Loken, who died on July 17 this year. On 5 May 2022, a 91-year-old man fell at home, fracturing his foot and ankle. After being in the hospital for about six days, he was moved to hospice care, where he spent a month recovering from his injuries. After that, doctors said he was healthy enough to begin physical therapy. But UnitedHealth paid for only 19 days of therapy, surprising her doctors and therapists, who described her muscle function as “paralyzed and weakened.” The family appealed the denial, but their appeal was rejected. The rejection letter that UnitedHealth sent the family stated that additional physical therapy was not needed because there were no serious medical problems, and he was feeding himself and required minimal help with hygiene and grooming.

The family had no choice but to pay for his medical treatment out of their own pocket, with approximately $150,000 spent by the time of his death.

The other plaintiff is the family of Dale Tetzloff, who suffered a stroke on October 4, 2022 and was hospitalized. While there, the 74-year-old man’s doctors referred him to a skilled nursing home and determined he would need at least 100 days of post-acute care. But, after 20 days in a skilled nursing home, UnitedHealth denied further coverage.

His family appealed the denial twice, with it being overturned in the second appeal after NavyHealth doctors reviewed Tetzloff’s medical records. But, after 40 days in a skilled nursing home, UnitedHealth again denied coverage and declined to provide a reason. The family continued to try to appeal the denial, but were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, he paid $70,000 out of his own pocket in about 10 months. In June, 2023, he was moved to an assisted living facility, where he died on October 11.

The lawsuit accuses UnitedHealth and NavyHealth of breach of contract, violation of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and violations of insurance laws in several states. It calls for an end to actual damages, damages caused by emotional distress, disgorgement and/or restitution, and rebuttals to AI-based claims.

It’s unclear how much UnitedHealth saves using NH Predict, but the state estimates it to be hundreds of millions of dollars annually. In 2022, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group earned $20.9 million in total compensation. The four other top executives each earned between $10 and $16 million.

Source: arstechnica.com