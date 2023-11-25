Lawsuit alleges fashion designer Peter Nygaard lured and drugged sexual assault victims

Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard, his companies and some employees are being sued by more than a dozen of Nygard’s alleged victims who claim they were sexually harassed by luring them with offers of modeling contracts and party invitations.

Nygard, Nygard International and others are named in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court by 13 unidentified victims who allege that Nygard relied on company employees “to groom and seduce children and women.” .

The trial comes less than two weeks after a jury in Toronto convicted the businessman on four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial. The 82-year-old man faces extradition to the US, where he has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

The lawsuit alleges that Nygard’s recruiters were taught to tell targeted women that the executive had “extraordinary wealth, power, resources, and influence.” “It was often proposed to be a model, but was modified based on the hopes and dreams of specific victims.”

Fashion designer Peter Nygaard, founder of Nygaard International, in a vehicle after leaving court in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to the complaint, the victims were ultimately “forced to have sex with Nygard” without the victim’s knowledge and with physical force.

The complaint alleges that Nygard’s employees maintained a database of “more than 7,500 underage girls and women dating back to 1987” with photographs, ratings and other information. The plaintiffs allege that cash was deposited into Mogul’s properties to pay the victims for sex.

The lawsuit seeks undisclosed monetary damages for sex trafficking, assault and battery.

Nygaard founded Winnipeg-based Nygaard International in 1967. Once the largest Canadian manufacturer and seller of women’s clothing, it filed for bankruptcy in March 2020 after allegations of sex trafficking emerged.

kate gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS Moneywatch in New York.

Source: www.cbsnews.com