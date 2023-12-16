United States Department of Energy has announced that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will receive a $16 million boost in federal funding as part of a national billion-dollar program aimed at advancing fusion energy, which many advocates see as a clean energy alternative. Are.

DOE’s Livermore Lab is one of three centers selected to receive the new funding.

“The potential of fusion energy represents a new frontier in our efforts to produce clean, reliable energy that sustainably powers our country,” Senator Alex Padilla said in a statement.

During a fusion reaction, two lighter nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus. When this happens, energy is released because the mass of the single nucleus is less than the mass of the two original nuclei and the remaining mass becomes energy. The product is helium which is a non-toxic gas not known to pose environmental or health risks.

Padilla said, “I applaud this significant funding for the Fusion Energy Hub, and I am excited to see Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory leading this effort with partners in California and across the country, following last year’s success. “

The breakthrough he’s referring to was the Livermore Lab achieving “fusion ignition” last year, meaning it produced more energy from fusion reactions than was used to drive the reaction.

The Target Chamber of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility is the location where 192 laser beams converged to deliver more than 2 million joules of ultraviolet energy into a tiny fuel pellet to create fusion ignition on Dec. 5, 2022. This experiment is being praised as a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion research. (Photo courtesy of LLNL via Bay City News)

Tammy Ma, head of the LLNL Inertial Fusion Energy Initiative, said the program is a step toward realizing DOE’s goal of commercializing fusion energy within a decade.

“The project will begin to develop the future workforce for inertial fusion energy through partnerships with leading universities and innovative new curriculum development and implementation,” Ma said.

Fusion energy is seen by energy experts as a clean alternative that does not produce carbon, although it is extremely difficult to implement.

Researchers and its funding supporters hope this effort will build on that success.

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (CA-14) said, “I am thrilled that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) – a state-of-the-art nuclear research facility located within my district – has been approved by the 16 Was chosen to receive the million dollars.” ) in a statement issued by his office.

According to the city’s 2022 financial report, the laboratory is the largest employer in Livermore.

Source: localnewsmatters.org