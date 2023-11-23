Lawmakers urge IRS to crack down on wealthy Americans allegedly evading taxes in Puerto Rico

A group of Democratic House members is calling on the Internal Revenue Service to speed up its investigation of wealthy Americans who are allegedly illegally taking advantage of generous tax incentives in Puerto Rico.

Representative Nydia Velazquez, Democrat of New York, and a dozen colleagues sent a letter to the IRS last weekend, asking the IRS to crack down on the non-compliant behavior of nearly 100 wealthy Americans claiming extraordinary tax breaks under Act 60. evoked set. Which benefits Americans who move to Puerto Rico and become actual residents. In 2019, Act 60 consolidated two tax havens, Act 22, which applies to individual investors, and Act 20, used for export service companies.

This provision provides these new residents of Puerto Rico with a 100% federal tax exemption from Puerto Rico-sourced income, interest, dividends, and capital gains income.

The incentive program, which is overseen by Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DEDC), is not available to natives, who sometimes face tax rates as high as 33% — or to those Who became residents before 2012. Tax benefits were enacted.

It was founded as a way to entice wealthy mainland Americans to move to Puerto Rico to help boost its economy by creating businesses and jobs for the island.

But according to the Center for Investigative Journalism of Puerto Rico, for years Puerto Rico failed to verify that those taking advantage of the tax haven were in compliance. It was not until 2021 that DEDC began auditing the program and its approximately 5,000 beneficiaries. No findings have been announced.

In July, the IRS said it had identified 100 individuals claiming tax benefits in the U.S. territory who were violating rules. Beneficiaries must buy a home on the island within two years of becoming Puerto Rico residents, spend half their time there, pay federal taxes on income earned in the U.S. and also give $10,000 annually to an approved Puerto Rico charity.

“These wealthy individuals are attempting to avoid U.S. taxation on U.S. source income, and we expect criminal investigations to be conducted in many of these cases,” the IRS said in its July press release.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Puerto Rican and American advocacy groups, the IRS initially said it planned to release documents resulting from its audit by the summer, the lawmakers’ letter said. was informed by the IRS that that release date had been pushed back to December.

“The IRS and the Treasury Department should prioritize Act 22 enforcement and shine a spotlight on monitoring U.S. persons who unlawfully claim benefits under this law,” Velazquez said in a statement.

In their letter to the IRS, the Democratic lawmakers suggested that even those who may technically be in compliance are taking advantage of the law to force Puerto Ricans out of their homes.

The letter states, “The tax haven that Act 22 has created in Puerto Rico has increased the use of short-term rentals (“STRs”), increased cash property sales and market speculation, and Puerto Rico “has caused displacement for the people of.”

“What we have seen is an increase in displacement as a result of these beneficiaries, you know, they come, they don’t pay taxes, they have cash, so they speculate on real estate, an asset whose value is probably Now $100,000 would cost $300,000, half a million. And that’s obviously exacerbated the housing crisis in Puerto Rico,” Marlene Goyco, national organizing manager for the Center for Popular Democracy, told CBS News.

Skyrocketing prices are putting home ownership out of reach for many Puerto Ricans, whose median household income is $21,967. According to the US Census Bureau, at least 41% of the population lives in poverty. At the same time, Federal Housing Finance Agency data shows that housing prices on the island have increased by at least 36% over the past five years.

Lawmakers say the U.S. treasury also lost income as a result of Act 22, noting that 647 people who became residents of Puerto Rico and used the tax benefits overall paid less federal income taxes over five years. Has paid out over $500 million in. Transferred to the island. That small figure, he said, “provides a glimpse of the significant revenue lost to the United States because of the tax avoidance scheme created by Act 22.”

The IRS has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Because it is uncertain when the IRS investigation will end and when the local government will decide to publish its findings about the program’s beneficiaries, Goyco says the biggest concern is “the impossibility of staying in Puerto Rico.”

“Our sales tax is the highest. We also get the highest electricity bill,” Goyko said. “Our concern is that it’s going to become a Puerto Rico without Puerto Rico because it’s going to be harder for people to live here,” he said.

“For young people who go to university, there aren’t enough opportunities to work, and the thing is that this law doesn’t provide any of those. If anything, it keeps people here without pay and support.” Bringing their communities to live in paradise,” Goyko said.

