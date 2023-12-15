MEPs and EU ministers have reached a political agreement on new rules to improve protection for donors and recipients of blood, tissue and cells, which will update quality standards set more than 20 years ago.

EU lawmakers struck the deal on Thursday evening (December 14) after a month of inter-institutional talks, which aims to strengthen Europe’s healthcare system with new measures for some of the most common medical interventions such as blood transfusions, bone marrow transplants, Had to provide. and in vitro fertilization.

The scope of the previous legislative framework was extended by the European Commission from native blood and tissue to include other substances of human origin (SoHO) such as stem cells, corneas, embryos, sperm, microbiota and breast milk.

“The new rules will ensure that these products respect high safety and quality standards, while tackling the risk of shortages and fostering greater innovation in the sector,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said after the deal.

The provisional agreement was made possible after settling the last outstanding issue of voluntary and unpaid donations, which was an open wound in the negotiations.

The voluntary and unpaid donation (VUD) principle is enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and prohibits the commercialization of the human body or its parts but leaves the door open to compensation for living donors.

Such compensation may include reimbursement of lost earnings or any other reasonable expenses incurred in the medical donation process.

However, the definition of compensation was never established at EU level and the main criteria for setting incentives for donations are left to the discretion of member states. As a result, EU countries have chosen very different implementation provisions of the VUD principle, ranging from tax benefits to days off from work.

No payments to donors – in theory

To reduce this legislative ambiguity, negotiators on the file have established that living donors should not be paid or provided financial incentives to donate as a matter of principle.

However, Member States will be allowed to take measures to compensate donors by setting transparent criteria, including fixed-rate allowances (as is already the case in countries such as Austria, Germany, Czechia and Hungary) or non-financial forms of compensation. Forms are included.

A principle of ‘financial neutrality’ was added to the Commission’s initial proposal by lawmakers, including an upper limit on such compensation with some guarantee that the donor receives no financial gain or loss after the donation. .

Negotiators agreed as a countermeasure that publicity activities supporting the charity, such as campaign billboards or television and press advertisements, not mention compensation.

Lawmakers hope to prevent the risk of compensation being used as an incentive to recruit donors or exploit vulnerable people.

Contacted by Euronews, key sector stakeholders remained cautious, preferring to wait for the publication of the final text before commenting on the details of the deal.

A spokesperson for the European Blood Alliance (EBA), which represents over 80% of EU blood services, welcomed the introduction of ‘fiscal neutrality’ in line with the principle of voluntary non-remunerated donation. “If it is confirmed, it is very good news,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) told Euronews it is important that EU countries have the flexibility to set up the collection and compensation model of their choice.

After the necessary work at the technical level the political agreement needs to be formally approved by both the European Parliament and the EU Council, but it is now highly likely that it will come into force before the EU elections and the start of the new legislative term .

