Lawmakers say commercial fishermen need more support to combat substance abuse and fatigue

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said a federal program that protects the health and well-being of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance abuse disorders and worker fatigue. should go.

Lawmakers want to expand a federal commercial fishing occupational safety program that funds research and training. The program is designed to help the country’s fishermen cope with the often dangerous conditions they face at sea.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the lawmakers pushing for the change, said expanding the program would help fishermen get more safety training and access to mental health resources. Collins and lawmakers introduced the proposal late last week.

“Every day, our fishermen face challenging and dangerous working conditions that take a toll both physically and mentally while they put food on the tables of families across the country,” said Democratic Sen. Work to deliver.” Edward Markey of Massachusetts, who said the expansion “will provide much-needed funding to ensure that fishermen are getting the information and resources they need to stay safe and healthy on the job.”

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska is another supporter of the change. Alaska produces the largest amount of seafood in the country, while New England is home to New Bedford, Massachusetts, the top U.S. port in terms of seafood value.

The lawmakers’ proposed changes would increase the program’s annual funding from $6 million to $12 million, said Collins spokeswoman Jacqueline Mundry. Mundry said the proposal would also remove the cost share component from the program.

Andrea Tomlinson, founder and executive director of the New England Young Fishermen’s Alliance, said commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous occupations in the country, and access to more mental and behavioral health supports is extremely important for the nation’s fishermen.

“Providing mental health and substance abuse care to our next generation of fishermen and women is critical to the success of our industry,” Tomlinson said.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

