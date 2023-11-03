Lawmakers call on federal agencies to take more action about AI voice scams

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are calling on two federal agencies to crack down on the growing threat posed by AI voice scams.

In a letter Friday to the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, the lawmakers requested that the committees respond to four questions by Nov. 17. Questions also include what steps they are taking to educate the American people about such crimes and prevent them. , what they’ve learned so far about artificial intelligence-based voice fraud, what resources are being used to fight them, and whether more legislation is necessary to combat the fraud.

Their requests come as Americans struggle to figure out what’s real and what’s not, as more swindlers use speech synthesis technology to mimic a person’s voice in order to identify that person’s family members. Or friends can be defrauded of their money.

“These scams prey on our best instincts to help our loved ones in need, creating enormous distress and raising security concerns,” the senators wrote.

Yahoo Finance previously reported that scammers need only a short recording of someone’s voice to create a convincing fake. They can take someone’s voice samples either from their social media accounts or by calling someone and recording them. Once they have successfully imitated someone’s voice, these scammers will often pretend to be a loved one in urgent need of cash.

In their letter, the senators cited the example of an Ohio couple who received a call from someone who looked like their son. The panicked man said on the phone that he was in jail and needed $7,000 for bail. Fortunately, the couple were able to contact their real son, who was safe at home, before wiring any money. But senators warned that this is just the beginning.

“These scams are causing too many parents and grandparents to go through this emotional crisis, and as the technology improves, voice clones will become more reliable,” he wrote.

The senator has been at the forefront of this issue.

Last week, Sen. Klobuchar appeared at a hearing titled “Protecting Americans from Robocalls” at the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband. There, he questioned witnesses about how AI voice fraudsters are defrauding Americans.

The two senators also passed the Senior Fraud Prevention Act last year, which directs the FTC to educate seniors and improve the office’s response to complaints about fraud.

“Much more can be done to educate Americans about these frauds and help prevent them from occurring,” the senators wrote. “To this end, we look forward to partnering with your agencies to prevent exploitative scams that use voice cloning technology.”

