Lawmakers are set to vote to stop the government shutdown. Here’s what it means for the markets

Washington may be able to avoid a government shutdown by the upcoming Friday deadline, but that doesn’t mean Congress — or the markets — are in the clear. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he expects enough lawmakers from both parties to pass his two-step “laddering” continuation proposal. The continuing resolution plan would extend federal funding for some government agencies through mid-January, while other agencies would be funded through early February. While the conservative hard-line faction, the Freedom Caucus, announced its opposition to Johnson’s plan, several House Democrats and both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed their support for the plan. This comes after lawmakers had already managed to extend the October 1 deadline. However, several contentious issues are still on the table, such as border security and aid for Israel – Wall Street economists and policy analysts believe a two-tier continued solution would prolong the process of reaching long-term fiscal deals. will do it. “If Congress survives a shutdown, it will likely be through another temporary extension. As we wrote recently, the longer the government operates under an extension, the less likely it is that Congress will be able to meet for a full year. An agreement will be reached on the spending bill,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in an Oct. 25 note. The House is expected to vote on the ongoing resolution around 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday. More fights ahead? Benjamin Salisbury, research director at Height Capital Markets, said the continued resolution “doesn’t represent any solution to the underlying problem,” which sets the stage for more fights in January and February 2024. Salisbury said, “It’s like two heavyweight boxers feeling each other out at the beginning of the first round. It doesn’t mean you’re not going to have a fight – it just means it’s the prelude.” ” Government shutdowns have historically had a limited and short-term impact on markets. In fact, Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, said the S&P 500 actually rose during the last two government shutdowns. The broad-market index rose 10% during the last shutdown from December 2018 to January 2019, he said. Gardner said it increased by 3% during the 16-day shutdown in October 2013. “There are some small caps or pure plays or companies that are affected, but that is a specific issue, [related to] Payment [and] Time,” Salisbury said. He said some energy companies may be waiting for some guidelines and regulations from the government, which may be delayed during the shutdown. ”But in terms of broader impacts, a government shutdown is not death. It’s a different animal.” Of course, he said the continued resolution could mean lawmakers could avoid at least a partial government shutdown with fewer consequences, which could have varying implications for political and market sectors. There may be impacts that aren’t yet clear Brinkmanship is a bigger issue While even the worst-case scenario of a shutdown doesn’t worry most investors, Eric Ditton, chairman and managing director of The Wealth, said the bigger issue of political polarization is a long-term concern. Coalition. Late Friday, Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable. The rating agency highlighted ongoing political polarization preventing consensus on fiscal planning. “We Seems like [have] We have become more passive in managing our finances. This really needs to change. “We can’t keep adding trillions of debt without a plan,” Ditton said. Our currency is the real currency of the world. We have to lead by example, and we have to be real about our finances,” he said. —CNBC’s Michael Bloom and Chelsea Cox contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com