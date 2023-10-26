Lawmakers are considering cracking down on illegal NYC smoke shops with potential ties to Middle East terror funding

New York lawmakers are concerned that a rapidly growing chain of marijuana shops across the city could be a source of cash for Middle East terrorist groups — and they’re pushing for legislation to help root out rogue financiers. are being posted, The Post has learned.

Owners of illegal smoke shops – which now number in the thousands according to some city officials, while there are only 11 state-licensed shops in the Big Apple – have remained under the radar with the help of local laws governing so-called LLCs, or limited liability companies.

LLCs are legitimately used by businesses to obtain tax benefits and secure liability protection. But they are also subject to abuse by tax fraudsters, money launderers and other criminals — and supporters of terrorism may be among them, state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigel told The Post.

“We know that LLCs are used to hide and raise money for undesirable causes and can be used to finance terrorist activities,” said Hoylman-Siegal, lead sponsor of the LLC Transparency Act. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are individuals or groups of individuals who are financing these stores in a widespread way, but we won’t know until we get to the heart of their ownership.”

The bill, passed by the New York legislature in June, would require LLCs to report the actual identities of their owners, including names, addresses and years of birth, in a public database.

The bill needs Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature by the end of the year to become law.

A spokesperson for Hochul said she was reviewing the bill, but it faced strong opposition from her wealthy supporters, including business and real estate lobbyists.

Insiders say that’s partly because secret shell companies have been a major force boosting the New York real estate market.

A study last month found that 37% of Manhattan properties are owned by LLCs.

“Russian oligarchs, narco traffickers, terrorists and money launderers around the world use New York’s LLC secrecy laws to hide their money,” said John Keohney, executive director of Reinvent Albany, the watchdog group that published the study. “

Meanwhile, the explosion of illegal smoke shops across the city has become a political issue, with New York Mayor Eric Adams claiming there are now 1,500 of them – and the City Council saying in an August press release that the number could be as high as 8,000. is close.

State Senator Liz Krueger – who sponsored the bill to regulate and tax marijuana once it is legalized for recreational use in 2021 – said the growth of illegal pot shops across the city is much greater than she expected. Accordingly, Krueger stated that she is supporting greater disclosure laws regarding her ownership.

“I think there are people with big money who are running these illegal shops,” Kreuger told The Post. “I am deeply concerned that LLCs could be used to fund terrorist groups.”

An illegal pot shop in New York City can make thousands of dollars a day — despite the city getting off to a bad start trying to fine business owners and landlords.

While information about ownership remains vague and speculative, the weed ending up in some illegal smoke shops has been linked to Chinese criminal networks that are among the largest cannabis producers in the U.S., according to Chris Urben, a Is a former DEA agent. Managing director of global investigative firm Nardello & Company.

In turn, Chinese rogue financiers have historically also done business with Lebanese money-laundering networks, according to Urbain. When the latter are involved, he added, there are likely ties to the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah has been firing missiles at neighboring Israel ever since the Jewish state began bombing Gaza following a Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis.

Urben, who works for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, said, “We’ve seen connections with Chinese money launderers along with Lebanese money launderers, so we believe there’s a connection with the marijuana sold at some illegal stores. There is some kind of money-laundering connection”. 25 years.

In 2015, US Attorney General Preet Bharara busted 10 dealers of synthetic “K2” marijuana in New York City who used a network of bodegas to sell Chinese-made drugs. The synthetic weed was divided into 260,000 packets and sold for $5 a pop “where they sell milk and candy,” Bharara said at the time.

The defendants in the case – several of whom pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and served prison sentences between four and 12 months – were mostly of Yemeni origin. No specific charges of terrorism financing were ever brought against those defendants.

Yemen in the mix

Yet, according to Arben, federal agents in recent years have gathered evidence that cash from K2 drug sales throughout New York City has helped fund Yemen-based Houthi fighters. According to the Yemeni American Merchants Association, there are 6,000 Yemeni-run bodegas in the Big Apple, out of 13,000 citywide.

“A significant portion of synthetic narcotics were being sold through New York gas stations and bodegas in recent years, and it is quite likely that significant dollars from those sales were sent to the Houthi militia,” Urben said.

Last week, the Houthis made headlines when they fired several missiles at Israel following attacks by Hamas on October 7. The Pentagon said the missiles were shot down by a US Navy warship.

Hezbollah has trained and armed the Houthis during their years-long war against Saudi Arabia in Yemen. The Houthi leader recently said the group was ready to coordinate with Hezbollah if the US intervenes in Gaza.

The Yemeni American Merchants Association, which represents many of New York City’s smoke shops in addition to 6,000 bodega owners, did not return calls seeking comment.

According to public testimony, the group said at a City Council hearing that its smoke shop owners want to obtain a license.

“They want to avoid police raids,” said Paula Collins, a lawyer representing the city’s pot shop owners. “People are tired of life.”

Collins denied that any of its Yemeni clients were behind any networks involved in nefarious schemes.

“There are small groups that own three to four stores,” Collins told The Post. “Most Yemenis I know are hard-working and hard-working and diligent to get here. “I don’t see any connection.”

Still, Collins acknowledged that owners are having trouble finding a place to hide their piles of cash because most banks won’t accept money from cannabis companies because it’s still illegal at the federal level.

He said banks that deal with cannabis-related funds charge thousands of dollars for basic services, including checking accounts.

“Welcome to the world of cannabis,” Collins said.

