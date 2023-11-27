Law enforcement issues iOS 17 security warning over namedrop feature

Should you be concerned about Namedrop security? Nurfoto via Getty Images

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office warned about the iPhone NameDrop feature in iOS 17 on Facebook on November 26. It wasn’t the only law enforcement agency to issue similar security and privacy warnings over Thanksgiving weekend. Carmi Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Watertown CT Police Department, Jefferson Hills Police Department and Fort Smith Police Department also spread the safety message. But is NameDrop really a threat to anyone, or is law enforcement guilty of spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt?

What warning has law enforcement issued about the iOS 17 NameDrop feature?

Namedrop warning that various law enforcement departments have issued on Facebook meta

The various postings, which appear to be primarily focused on Facebook, all follow the same template. It warns iPhone users who have updated to iOS 17 that the NameDrop feature defaults to the On setting and “may share your contact information while being next to another iPhone.” What makes the warning even more ominous is the inclusion of a footnote aimed at parents, which gives the impression that children are in particular danger if this setting is not changed.

The Truth About iPhone iOS 17 Namedrop Feature

Although there is some truth to the idea that a stalker or other malicious actor can access your contact details using the namedrop feature, it is a very tenuous truth. That person will need physical access to your unlocked iPhone to allow them to obtain contact data, and, as it’s always worth reiterating, if someone has access to an unlocked device, as far as As far as privacy is concerned, the game is over.

The real truth is that, despite defaulting to the on position, the NameDrop feature isn’t going to just throw your contact details at anyone passing by with an iPhone. iOS 17 smartphones not only need to be close to each other, but they need to be close enough that they can actually touch, but touch in the right place. That is, the top part of the phone so that near field communication can work. This should allay the fears of most rational users, but if you’re still worried the security measures don’t end there.

Once the NFC iPhone contact is made a set of namedrop options will appear on the screens of both devices. These options are to receive or share only. If both users select the first one then no one gets anything; If someone does so they get your shareable details and if both choose to share a contact data swap begins.

Do you want more assurance? Okay, so the contact data that can be shared using Namedrop is only that contained in the contact card you created. In other words, you completely control the information you share. Oh, and if you don’t stay very close to the other user during the sharing process it will be skipped anyway. Apple itself admits this: “To cancel, move both devices away from each other or lock your iPhone before the NameDrop transfer is complete.”

How to Disable iOS 17 Namedrop Feature

If you want to be 100% assured that no one can abuse the namedrop feature, turn it off. Go to Settings|General|AirDrop|Device Pairing and toggle that switch.