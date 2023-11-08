Law and order and economy are the focus of the British government’s King’s speech

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government set out a pre-election policy slate including tougher punishment for serious crimes and promises of elusive economic growth in a speech delivered by King Charles III at the grand state opening of parliament on Tuesday.

The king read a speech written by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, outlining its legislative plans for the next year. The government said it was “taking difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country for the better.” Opposition politicians and business groups described it as a soft speech based on measures to stimulate the sluggish economy.

It is almost certainly the last such speech before a national election, and the first chance for Sunak to set out major legislative plans since becoming prime minister a year ago. The last session of Parliament began in May 2022, when Boris Johnson was prime minister and Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne.

Charles became monarch when his mother died in September 2022 after a 70-year reign. He paid tribute to “my dear mother” at the beginning of the speech, the first by the King rather than the Queen since 1951.

The speech gave an indication of how the Conservatives plan to campaign in the election due by the end of 2024. The Tories have been in power since 2010, but opinion polls put them 20 points behind the opposition Labor Party.

There was a strong focus on law and order, an area where the Conservatives feel they have an edge over left-of-centre Labour. The speech announced tougher sentences for serious crimes, including “life has meaning” sentences without parole for those convicted of sadistic murders and an end to early release for serious sex offenders.

The speech, which lasted just over 10 minutes, laid out a modest slate of 21 bills, ranging from changes in the way football teams are run to banning unlicensed pedicabs.

Britain’s exit from the European Union led to a number of laws being promoted as “Brexit freedoms”, including less stringent data-protection rules to replace the EU’s GDPR and a ban on the export of live animals for slaughter.

The government also announced plans to continue reducing environmental measures introduced after Sunak lifted a moratorium on North Sea oil and gas extraction in July. A planned law would require new oil and gas drilling licenses to be granted every year in the North Sea. The government argues that this will protect jobs, reduce Britain’s dependence on foreign fuel and increase energy security.

Environmentalists and opposition parties say this will make it harder for the UK to switch to renewable energy and meet its target of reducing UK greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

“The lack of legislation to match the efforts of the European Union and the United States on a green industrial strategy is a major step backwards,” said George Dib, head of the left-wing think tank Institute for Public Policy Research.

King, a lifelong supporter of green causes, showed no trace of emotion as he announced plans for more oil drilling. The monarch is constitutionally obliged to follow the government’s advice, and Charles is barred from expressing his views on measures read on behalf of “my government”.

There were fewer detailed economic plans, although the speech included legislation aimed at developing and regulating areas such as AI and self-driving cars and legislation to open the UK market to Pacific Rim countries as part of a trade deal , known as CPTPP. , that Britain joined this year.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is due to give more economic details in the autumn budget statement on November 22.

Alex Veitch, director of policy and insight at the British Chambers of Commerce, said, “The King’s Speech began with an aspiration to boost economic growth – but it failed to outline how this would happen.”

The law was also enacted to implement Sunak’s plan to prevent new generations from smoking by gradually raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco, so that anyone turning 14 this year would never be able to legally sell cigarettes. Could.

Several bills were passed from the previous session, including a controversial plan to ban public bodies from enforcing “politically motivated boycotts of foreign countries” – a law intended to prevent boycotts of Israel.

Several previous promises were delayed or rejected, including a long-standing ban on so-called “conversion therapy,” which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Gay-rights charity Stonewall called it a “gross failure to protect the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community”.

The King’s Speech was the centerpiece of the parliamentary opening ceremony that reflected the two sides of Britain’s constitutional monarchy: royal pomp and political power.

The day began with red-robed guards searching for explosives in the basement of Parliament, a reference to the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in which Roman Catholic rebels led by Guy Fawkes tried to blow up the building along with the Protestant King James I.

The king traveled from Buckingham Palace in a golden horse-drawn carriage, past a few dozen anti-monarchy protesters holding signs saying “Not my king.” He read the speech from a golden throne, wearing robes of state and the imperial crown. , studded with approximately 3,000 diamonds.

Hundreds of MPs and red-robed members of the House of Lords packed the unelected upper house of parliament for the speech. Monarchs have been barred from entering the House of Commons since King Charles I tried to arrest MPs there in 1642 – an act of royal overreach that led to civil war and the temporary overthrow of the monarchy.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

