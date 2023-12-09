Lavazza signs deal to bring Cuban coffee to the UK market for the first time

Cuba conjures up images of big cigars, classic American cars, revolution, rum and Fidel Castro. What the Caribbean islands are less known for is coffee. Once one of the world’s largest producers, coffee cultivation has declined since US President John F Kennedy imposed economic sanctions on Castro’s pro-Soviet regime in early 1962 – but there are hopes for a revival.

Many lovers of morning coffee in Britain will soon have the chance to decide for themselves whether the Cuban product still has the famous chocolate and nutty flavours, complemented by tobacco overtones, that made it world-class before the ban. Was given prestige.

Italian coffee giant Lavazza has struck a deal with Sainsbury’s and Waitrose to bring Cuban coffee to the UK market for the first time. It will be available under the Tierra label.

It is part of a broader plan to revive Cuba’s coffee sector, which has virtually disappeared under the embargo. At its peak in the 1950s, production was 50,000 tonnes per year. The latest annual production totals just 8,000 tonnes.

US sanctions continue to weigh heavily on all aspects of economic life in Cuba, making it a relic of the Cold War, frozen in time.

Flying the flag: Cuba produced 50,000 tons per year at its peak in the 1950s, but the latest annual production totals only 8,000 tons.

Cuba imports most of the food and fuel it consumes. Power cuts are common in an economy struggling with cash crunch. Inflation is a staggering 45 percent and the currency is depreciating rapidly.

Tourists have failed to return in large numbers since the pandemic left Cuba starved of foreign currency and spending power.

But reviving the coffee industry would be an important step for Cuba, as coffee is one of the world’s most traded commodities.

The revival is concentrated in the Sierra Maestra mountains of eastern Cuba. Steeped in history, it was from this dense forest that Castro and his revolutionaries launched a series of guerrilla attacks on the country’s government.

The military dictator Fulgencio Batista was eventually overthrown in 1959.

As US sanctions make it difficult to operate businesses there, Lavazza has been working for several years through its charitable foundation to accelerate industry in the region.

Heavy subsidies provided by the Cuban government to plant coffee in the wild are also promoting efforts. Lavazza is busy teaching farming techniques and marketing knowledge to about 170 farmers in the area in a campaign to revive the coffee growing industry.

“This project is about creating an environment for the sale of Cuban coffee,” says Veronica Rossi, the foundation’s senior sustainability manager. Rafael Antonio Infante, also known as ‘Toni’, is one of the farmers working with Lavazza.

Tony used to raise cattle, but he has devoted a third of his 37-acre farm to growing organic, hand-picked coffee. And he’s looking to expand. Why?

‘Because the market is safe – and coffee is more profitable than a cow,’ he says, laughing.

Lavazza’s foundation – which works in 20 countries across three continents to improve coffee crop yields – has taken a leading role in Cuba after partnering with Oxfam in 2018.

Revival: Farmer Tony Infante, right, switching from cattle to coffee

Oxfam later closed all of its Caribbean offices as part of a cost-cutting campaign after donations dried up during the pandemic, leaving the foundation to deal directly with the Cuban government.

“This is the first time we have partnered with a government and turned it into a joint venture,” explains Rossi. ‘This is a very good experiment for us.’

She says all profits from Cuban coffee exports will be reinvested in the 20-year project.

Cuba’s coffee comeback will take time and expansion will be hindered as long as restrictions remain in place. Only last month, Britain was among the 187 countries that supported the UN resolution to lift the blockade on Cuba. But it remains in place after the move was vetoed by the US, which still describes Cuba as a terrorist state.

Perhaps Vietnam – another one-party, centralized communist country – provides a template. In just four decades it has become the world’s second largest coffee producer.

The difference is that Vietnam cleared its forests to make way for coffee plantations.

Cuba has gone the opposite way, undertaking large-scale reforestation. That, and the fact that it lacks fertilizers due to the blockade, cements Cuba’s sustainable ‘green’ coffee credentials.

The use of blockchain technology – giving each coffee bag its own code that cannot be changed – enhances authentication.

Robledy Nicot Terrero, president of Agroforestal, the state-owned company that manages the environment, says Cuba can compete on the world stage again.

‘Cuban coffee is the best,’ he says. ‘It’s good, fair and clean.’

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to influence our editorial independence.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk