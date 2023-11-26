Lauren Sanchez tells Vogue that fiancé Jeff Bezos is a “monster” at the gym.

Bezos has made a major fitness transformation since retiring as Amazon CEO.

His gym routine includes low-impact, high-resistance training options.

It seems like Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez love to do almost everything together, but there’s one thing Sanchez won’t share with him — an exercise routine.

Sanchez told Vogue that the two often work out together but they have their own regiments.

“We can’t keep practicing the same thing,” Sanchez said. “He’s on a completely different level than me. He’s a monster in the gym.”

This is not the first time that he has talked about his dedication towards fitness. Over the summer, she posted shirtless photos of Bezos on vacation.

After viewing the post, Body and Soul guessed bezos body Fat was around 12-14%.

He’s one of the few Silicon Valley stars to be criticized — along with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who regularly does jiu-jitsu and CrossFit routines.

So how did the man himself get so cut?

His personal trainer Wes Oakerson — who previously trained Tom Cruise, according to Bustle — worked with Bezos on building strength and stamina, according to Body & Soul.

When working out, Bezos does a variety of low-impact, high-resistance exercises, such as rowing and weight lifting. As Body & Soul reports, he also gets his workouts in outside, where he might go kayaking, paddleboarding, or running in the hills.

Bezos also focuses on his diet, eating high-protein, high-fat meals, often incorporating Mediterranean options, according to Body & Spirit.

As Body & Soul reports, he has denied rumors that he is taking human growth hormone or other steroids to reach his fitness levels. Instead, Bezos attributes his success to his workouts, diet, and – famously – eight hours of sleep every night.

Source: www.insider.com