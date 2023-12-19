Lauren Sanchez parties with girl squad on Jeff Bezos' yacht ahead of her birthday

celebrities

Published on Dec 18, 2023, 7:11pm ET

Lauren Sanchez invited six of her close friends to a party on Jeff Bezos’ yacht, Koru, near St. Barts ahead of her 54th birthday. Instagram/Lauren Sanchez

They are seeing red.

Lauren Sanchez gathered a star-studded team of friends aboard fiance Jeff Bezos’ superyacht, Koru, in St. Barts ahead of her 54th birthday on Tuesday.

The former journalist captioned a photo, “One day before my birthday I am overwhelmed with love and gratitude to celebrate with these incredible women who have been such a huge part of my life… These women are not just friends, “I consider them my family.” On Instagram.

Meet Sanchez’s power crew of entrepreneurs, actresses, and philanthropists — almost all of whom, like Sanchez, have a very powerful person in their corner.

Lydia Keaves

Keaves, 35, is married to Michael Keaves, one of Hollywood’s best-connected men.

Instagram/Lauren Sanchez Sanchez’s younger sister also posted this group shot with friends in different outfits from Koru in the Caribbean. ellensblair_photography/Instagram

The Bill Clinton aide turned CAA super-agent who represented Bruce Willis and Katy Perry is now an investor – though he’s being sued for $700 million over his ties to crypto-tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried Is.

As Vogue reports, the couple married in 2019 — she is a Stanford-educated lawyer — after a friend sent them on a blind date in Los Angeles, and now have two children.

Keeves, Bezos and Sanchez took a joint vacation in 2019 after news of the Amazon founder and Sanchez’s affair broke.

Lydia Keaves, 35 (right), is married to Michael Keaves, one of Hollywood’s best-connected men. The two vacationed with Sanchez and Bezos in 2019 after news of the Amazon founder’s affair broke. Getty Images for It’s About Humanity

nurse jamie sherrill

Hollywood skincare expert Sheryl, better known as Nurse Jamie, has worked with stars like Kyle Richards, Paris Hilton and Khloe Kardashian — and like Sanchez, she also has a TV career.

She is the owner of Santa Monica Medical Spa Beauty Park and the creator of her own Netflix plastic surgery show “Skin Decisions.”

The 51-year-old mother of three also has a line of anti-aging skin care products and beauty tools.

Nurse Jamie Sherrill, like Sanchez, is a Hollywood skincare expert with a budding TV career. Sheryl is the creator of her own Netflix plastic surgery show “Skin Decision.”

elena sanchez blair

Sanchez’s younger sister, 41-year-old Elena Sanchez Blair, keeps a much lower profile than her older brother.

The Seattle-based former nurse is a mother of four, now working as a family and newborn professional photographer.

Despite the age difference of 13 years, there is a deep relationship between the two. The older Sanchez sister has called her younger brother “her best friend” and a “second mother” to her three children.

Elena Sanchez Blair, Lauren Sanchez’s younger sister, keeps a low profile, living in Seattle as a family and newborn professional photographer. Sanchez gave a loving shoutout to her younger sister, calling her her “best friend” and a “second mother” to her children. Paul Bruinoge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

elsa collins

Collins, 43, is married to NBA center Jaron Collins, who became a coach after retiring. She grew up in Mexico and met Collins at Stanford. Now they have four children.

A native of Tijuana, she co-founded This Is About Humanity, which campaigns for families separated at the border; Sanchez donated $1 million in 2022.

He and Sanchez play pickleball together.

Elsa Collins is married to NBA center Jaron Collins. She grew up in Mexico and co-founded This Is About Humanity, which campaigns for families separated at the border. He and Sanchez play pickleball together. Getty Images for Kering

veronica grazer

Grazer, 50, is married to Hollywood and TV producer Brian Grazer. She became his third wife in 2016 in a ceremony in Santa Monica in the presence of Oprah Winfrey and Bob Iger.

Her husband and Bezos have moved in the same circles since Amazon appeared in TV and movies, while she is a founding partner of a financial technology app aimed at helping low-income families.

Veronica Grazer is married to mega-producer Brian Grazer, 72, who is Ron Howard’s business partner and has received Oscar nominations for “Splash,” “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Frost/Nixon.” .

October Gonzalez

The 43-year-old actress, best known for roles on “Modern Family,” “The View” and “Play It Forward,” married former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, a former tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2007. Were.

Now they have two children.

Tony Gonzalez (left) who co-parents son Nikko, 22, with Lauren Sanchez and wife and actress October Gonzalez. getty images

Gonzalez was previously in a relationship with Sanchez in 2000 and they have a 22-year-old son, Nikko. Sanchez has talked about how October is one of her best friends.

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com