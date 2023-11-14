Lauren Sanchez Makes Jeff Bezos Absolutely Ridiculous — And Far More Interesting

Kirsten Fleming

lifestyle

Published November 14, 2023

Lauren Sanchez and fiancé Jeff Bezos dish about their out-of-this-world luxury life in the December issue of Vogue. backgrid

Campaigners for life in outer space Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are already living on a different celestial body.

Welcome to Planet Ridiculous, population: 2.

The December issue of Vogue, which features Sanchez, 53, as the cover star, takes us on a tour of her ethereal abode full of climate hypocrisy and margaritas. The latter helps the former to go down easily.

It features helicopter rides, various luxury properties, and a giant pink diamond engagement ring (“When Jeff opened the box, I think I blacked out a little”).

At one point, Sanchez corrected the notion that the imposing figurehead on the front of Bezos’ $500 million superyacht — the largest of its kind in the world — is his likeness.

“If this Was I…” Sanchez says, drawing air to suggest large breasts.

Once, Sanchez explains, she and Kim Kardashian got into a bidding war for a Balenciaga couture dress. Kardashian, a friend, suggested they buy it together and move it back and forth like some billionaire version of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Instead – what luck! – The designer offered to make two; They each paid $200,00 and would travel together to Paris for fittings.

equally related, Sanchez recalls being present at the first Blue Origin crewed flight to suborbital space in 2021. “They were telling jokes in the capsule,” she says of Bezos & Co. with “mock incredulity” (Vogue’s words). “While I’m literally holding his mom and crying.”

Lauren Sanchez shows off her trim figure for Vogue’s December issue, shot by Annie Leibovitz.Annie Leibovitz

Nonetheless, Sanchez plans to go on a Blue Origin tour in the coming year.

“Jeff always says, ‘Building a road to space so our kids can build the future.’ And that’s about it. Launch, land, repeat, over and over again so we can figure out how to get a reusable rocket…

“I say magical A lot, isn’t it?” she asks with a big smile.

The figurehead of Jeff Bezos’ $500 yacht is not based on Sanchez; It is the likeness of Freyja, the Norse goddess of love, fertility, war and gold.AbacaPress /SplashNews.com

In a vignette from Vogue, Bezos — surely who had other things to do that day? -Plays as a bartender at the “Astronaut Village” section of the 400,000-acre west Texas ranch he purchased in 2004.

Preparing a margarita for his fiancée and author (the daughter of Candice Bergen, who is not herself mortal), the 59-year-old billionaire carefully measures out Milagro tequila and triple sec.

Bezos – Wearing tiger eye and silver chain bracelets like a Vegas magician circa 2005 – cutting perfect crescent-shaped lime wedges before realizing he was missing an essential ingredient.

Lauren Sanchez poses in a slinky, space-age dress for the December issue of Vogue. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Annie Leibovitz

“I don’t think we have salt. I was going to give you a salty rim. It’s a very important part of the margarita,” says the world’s third-richest man.

Within eight minutes, a container of salt appears, prompting Bezos to “surprise”: “Wow, there’s like a salt genie!”

This is one way to refer to hired help.

Sanchez said of the ring that Bezos gave her when he proposed: “When Jeff opened the box, I think I fainted a little bit.” EliotPress/ElliottPress/MEGA

Sanchez talked about his and Bezos’ philanthropy, including supporting tuition-free preschool and taking trips to Tijuana to chop zucchini at a relief kitchen. She boasts about the Bezos Earth Fund, which has invested $10 billion in environmental causes.

“I think Jeff and I are really focused on a long-term commitment to the climate, and we’re extremely optimistic about it,” she says, noting that her 417-foot yacht, Koru, is powered by wind power. Can.

“We did it and it’s magical,” Sanchez says – a line that suggests this is the exception rather than the rule.

“I say magical A lot, isn’t it?” Sanchez says, here with Bezos in a photo shoot for the December issue of Vogue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.Annie Leibovitz

But the story also describes a whirlwind schedule that features the couple flying up and down the West Coast weekly from Los Angeles, where their children live with their father, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, to Bezos’ home base in Seattle. live part-time; Soon, the trips will get longer as they plan to move to Miami. There’s also a campus visit to see Bezos’ four college-aged children (at least one of them is reportedly at Princeton, which is about 2,750 miles away from L.A.).

I’d bet my Delta miles that they have more time to fly in a week than it takes most of us in five years. But, apparently, spending $10 billion on this leads to almighty carbon neutrality.

Yet Sanchez protested, “Our lives are absolutely normal.”

Jeff Bezos — seen here with aviation glasses that belonged to Amelia Earhart — somehow becomes more interesting with Sanchez. getty images

I also remember a time when I went camping and ordered custom-made chaps for everyone on the trip.

For Sanchez’s upcoming wedding, she tells Vogue she’s looking at dresses from Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. Although her sister Elena Sanchez Blair insists that’s not really the future Mrs. Bezos: “…the truth is that most of the time we’re on the couch in sweats and yoga pants, playing Sloppy Dice or Heads on our phones. You are playing.”

Sanchez, who began dating Bezos in 2019, chooses to explain who she is through a more cinematic lens.

Sanchez (middle) recalls engaging in a friendly bidding war on a Baleniaga dress with Kim Kardashian (far left, with Bezos, Kris Jenner and Elsa Marie Collins). Getty Images for It’s About Humanity

“Of course, Jeff’s favorite movie [of the summer] There was ‘Oppenheimer,’ and I loved ‘Barbie,’” she tells Vogue. “And there you have us summed up in two movies.”

In fact, Sanchez is the Barbie Mattel was never created with.

Everything about her, from her breasts to her huge lips to her shapely biceps that say “I could spend four hours a day working out,” is completely exaggerated like a cartoon.

“Our lives are absolutely normal,” Sanchez insisted in Vogue.Lauren Sanchez/Instagram.

But, I have to say, there’s something charming and interesting about Sanchez: his high-octane Joy of living.

He has a sense of humor — and about himself, which is rare in the Bezos stratosphere.

I don’t believe I’ve ever heard him complain.

Sanchez posed for Vogue inside Bezos’ 10,000-year-old clock in Texas, which is powered by the Earth’s thermal cycles. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.Annie Leibovitz

Perhaps billions of dollars would blunt complaints, but these days, deep pockets and privilege Don’t always make people suffer – Hello, Meghan Markle. It seems Sanchez knows how lucky he and Bezos are. You get the sense that they are having a great time living it up.

Also, give credit where appropriate. According to Vogue, Sanchez would sleep in the back seat of her Arizona grandmother’s Ford while the woman cleaned houses at 5 a.m., then get ready for school at the restaurant her grandmother managed as her second job. Was.

Sanchez overcame dyslexia, graduated from USC, became a TV host in LA, learned to fly and started her own successful aerial filming business.

In the Vogue story, Sanchez calls her Bell 429 helicopter “my baby.”@laurenwsanchez/Instagram

she is optimistic. And formidable.

“One thing I learned about Lauren is that if I’m in trouble, I can throw a gun at her,” Bezos says.

“I think I can get him out of most situations,” she agrees. “I’ll blow him up!”

Although his life may be over the top, Sanchez (here with Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Bezos) deserves credit for his high-octane joie de vivre.Twitter

Maybe she’ll take him to the nearest Gucci for leather pants and a shiny hat. But that seems to be her MO: She makes the world’s third-richest man look infinitely more ridiculous — but also more interesting.

And she does so without any apology.

