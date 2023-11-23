Lauren Campbell Sanders: Barry Sanders’ ex-wife is now an entrepreneur

As a documentary that sheds in-depth light on the incredible career of former running back Barry Sanders at his peak before his sudden retirement in 1999, Amazon Prime’s ‘Bye Bye Barry’ is unlike any other. That’s because it includes exclusive interviews not only with some of his closest loved ones but also with him himself, as well as archival footage that reveals how he was the greatest of all time. Yet right now, if you want to know more about his personal life – specifically, about the woman who bore him three of his four sons, Lauren Campbell – then we have the details you need.

Who is Laura Campbell?

As Lauren grew up in Conant Gardens, a historically black neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan, while completing her basic education in a public school, she always had her feet on the ground. In other words, he’s never let his elite upbringing or his city’s infamous reputation deter him in any way, shape, or form – he’s proud to call himself a true Detroiter. Thus it is no surprise that upon graduating high school, she earned a media and communications degree from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor before enrolling at Wayne State Law.

However, when the time came, Lauren began her professional journey as a voice-over artist, on-camera spokesperson as well as journalist, followed by her long stint as a WDIV anchor. According to reports, she was actually linked to this NBC affiliated local news channel when she first came across the then-affluent NFL athlete, but soon they became face to face. The couple moved in together in the late 1990s and then happily tied the knot in November 2000 in an extremely intimate ceremony attended by 50 of their closest friends and family.

But alas, by mid-2012 Lauren and Barry had drifted apart to such an extent that they were planning their divorce as well as battling custody issues regarding their three sons. Nick, Nigel, and Noah were ages 10, 8, and 4 at the time, so their father openly requested joint custody to ensure that he could remain an active part of their lives while their mother mostly Used to cover things. According to court records, the former couple had tried to get a mediator to resolve their differences but that could not happen, which is why they eventually had to go through the proper proceedings to finalize their divorce.

Where is Lauren Campbell Sanders now?

