Lauren Boebert wants ‘pity’. Some Republicans want an alternative.

TOWAOC, Colo. – At a casino bingo hall in southwestern Colorado, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert bounced her 6-month-old grandson on her knee.

“The election is still a long way off,” he said as a roomful of guests gathered for the Montezuma County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day dinner. “And in talking with people at events like this, you know, it seems like there’s a lot of compassion and a lot of grace.”

A month earlier, Boebert, who was then in the midst of finalizing a divorce, was caught on a security camera with her date shortly before being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” for causing a disturbance at Denver’s Buell Theatre. Was caught teasing and teasing. The footage contradicted her own initial claims about the incident, and the venue’s statement that Boebert had sought preferential treatment further fueled the outrage.

The episode has proven surprisingly intriguing for Boebert, a politician who has embraced the gleefully provocative, unapologetic politics of the party’s right wing in the Biden era more than almost any other. Several local Republican officials have since announced their endorsement of Jeff Hurd, a more traditional Republican who is challenging him for the nomination this year.

Hurd’s candidacy has become a vehicle for Republican discontent with the perceived excesses of the MAGA wing of the party. His supporters include old-guard party figures such as former Governor Bill Owens; former senator Hank Brown; And according to Hurd’s campaign, the brewery’s descendant, former Senate candidate and 2016 Donald Trump fundraiser, Pete Coors, will soon be offering his endorsement.

Other Hurd supporters are more concerned about overturning the party’s recent defeat in the state, and some are onetime fans of Boebert who complain that her political celebrity has shortchanged them.

David Spiegel, a 53-year-old road traffic controller and Montezuma Party activist, told Hurd, “The nonsense he did in Denver disturbed me.”

Polling in the primary race has not yet been released, and the question of whether Boebert, whose political celebrity far exceeds her official influence in Congress, has truly fallen out of favor among party voters, remains theoretical. . In interviews across the district, it was easy to find supporters who still stood by him.

“He is aggressive. He is young. He has better ideas than most of them,” said Charles Dial, who runs a steel-fabrication and recycling business in deep red Moffatt County, which Boebert won by more than 59 points in 2022. He ignored the theater incident and compared it to “what they’re doing with Trump.”

But Hurd’s endorsement signals concern among some party stalwarts that if Boebert remains a spiritual animal to the right, she could become a wunderkind.

In 2022, despite his district’s solid Republican lean, he won re-election by only 546 votes. The near defeat established him as the weakest of the party’s most favored politicians and made his defeat a sought-after trophy for Democrats this year.

Adam Frisch, an Aspen attorney who ran against her as a Democrat in 2022, is hoping to challenge her again next year, although he will face a primary contest against Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout for the first time . Frisch has received nearly $7.8 million in donations, more than any 2024 House candidate other than recently ousted Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In August, before the theater event, a poll conducted by Frisch’s campaign found that he was ahead of Boebert by 2 points.

In a rematch with Frisch, “I would definitely vote for Lauren,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, who switched his endorsement from Boebert to Hurd. “But at the same time, I don’t think she can win.”

Boebert burst onto the political scene in 2020 after winning a primary upset in Colorado’s 3rd District, which spans the entire Western Slope and nearly half of the state’s territory.

Then the 33-year-old owner of a gun-themed, anti-pandemic-lockdown bar and restaurant in the small town of Rifle, she was an instant sensation in the right wing of the party, transparently yearning for its own answers. . Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the social media-savvy young leftist Democratic congresswoman from New York.

“She was a fiery woman,” Kevin McCarney, who was chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party at the time, recalled admiringly. Last year, McCarney defended Boebert in the media after President Joe Biden was criticized for speaking about his son’s death in his State of the Union speech.

Referring to Boebert’s behavior during “Beetlejuice”, he said, “I stood by her side until her little escape.”

After that, McCarney endorsed Hurd.

Hurd, a 44-year-old attorney from Grand Junction, is, by his own account, a lifelong conservative but a newcomer to politics. The son of a local medical clinic director, he enrolled at the University of Notre Dame and was planning to become a Catholic priest when he met his wife Barbora at an American Enterprise Institute seminar in Bratislava. Instead he went to law school.

Soft-spoken and cerebral — he cites the Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius’s “Meditations” as his favorite book — Hurd holds conservative but less absolutist views than Boebert on national issues like guns and abortion.

He is presenting himself as a respite from the turmoil, tabloid headlines and Trump-centrism that Boebert has represented to his opponents.

Heard appears only peripherally in his first campaign ad, in which his wife describes his journey to American citizenship after spending her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia and warns that “we cannot take this freedom for granted”. – a Ronald Reagan-revivalist pitch that also nods to his concern about the threat of authoritarianism within his own party.

Asked if she voted for Trump in previous elections, Hurd declined to answer, but then described an approach to the Republican Party where “we believe in, you know, the rule of law, “Peaceful transfer of power in elections.”

“When we Republicans lose an election,” he added, “we need to figure out how we win the next election.”

Boebert was early and vocal in promoting Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

For some Colorado Republicans, the primary contest for their seat has become a proxy fight in the ongoing struggle between longtime supporters of politicians and donors within the party and the right-wing grassroots activists who dominate state and county organizations — a battle. In which the denial of 2020 elections is a major dividing line.

Others are simply concerned that Boebert could easily lose to Frisch, a self-described conservative Democrat. “We all know what happened in the last cycle,” said Mesa County Commissioner Bobby Daniel, who endorsed Boebert last year and is now endorsing Hurd. “There wasn’t much margin for error.”

Frisch’s near victory in the race came as a surprise, with few expecting either side to be competitive. “Everyone was shocked at us,” Frisk recalled. His campaign effectively ran out of money two weeks before the election, he said; at that time, his operation was “just me driving a few thousand miles in a pickup truck”.

This year they will not have that problem. According to Ad Impact, a media tracking firm, Frisch and outside Democratic groups have already reserved $1.2 million in advertising for the race — far more than any other 2024 House race and more than has been spent by Republicans in the district. 100 times more than the expense.

Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton said his campaign spent little time last year shaping voters’ perception of Frisch and argued that 2024 would be a different contest.

“A lot of people dropped out of the midterm elections, whether it was apathy, or the belief that there was a red wave and they didn’t need to participate, or just the fact that President Trump was not at the top of the ticket,” she said. . “Those guys are going to come back in big numbers this cycle.”

On the stump, Boebert has worked hard to show supporters that she is not taking their votes for granted. In his speech at the Montezuma County dinner, he had only one applause line about the investigation into the Biden family and several details about water policy. There was also remorse.

“You deserve my most heartfelt, humble apology,” he told the crowd.

Many of his supporters have accepted the apology, if not unconditionally. “Lauren has made it hard for herself,” said Kathy Elmont, secretary of the Ouray County Republican Party, who has supported Boebert since her first campaign. “But I look at it as a Christian.” He recalled the passage from the Gospel of John in which Jesus warns the crowd against stoning an adulterous woman: “Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”

But Elmont pointed out that this was not the last part of the story. “He said at the end, ‘Sin no more,’” she said.

